Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsLeBron James Breaks All-Time Games Record As Kevin Durant Surpasses Michael Jordan

LeBron James Breaks All-Time Games Record As Kevin Durant Surpasses Michael Jordan

A night for the history books! LeBron James is now the NBA's all-time leader in games played, while Kevin Durant has officially moved past MJ into the scoring top five.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A historic night in the NBA saw two of the game’s greatest icons reach staggering new heights on Saturday. While LeBron James officially became the league’s "Iron Man" by playing in his record-breaking 1,612th regular-season game, Kevin Durant climbed into the top five of the all-time scoring list, moving past the legendary Michael Jordan.

According to a report by Sky Sports, both milestones were capped off by heart-pounding finishes that came down to the final buzzer.

LeBron James Tops Most Games Played List

At 41 years old and in his 23rd season, LeBron James took the court for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 105-104 victory over the Orlando Magic, officially passing Robert Parish for the most regular-season games played in NBA history.

James finished the night with 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Despite a modest scoring output by his standards, the Lakers extended their winning streak to nine games thanks to a last-second thriller. After a replay review overturned an out-of-bounds call against LeBron with 4.7 seconds left, Marcus Smart found Luke Kennard, who buried a game-winning three-pointer with just 0.6 seconds on the clock.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick marveled at LeBron's endurance after the game, as per Sky Sports:

"He’s had an awesome season. He’s had an awesome career... There’s just a deep-seated love for the game of basketball. To do it as long as he has, you not only need to have the love, but you need the love for the commitment to prepare your body and prepare your mind."

While LeBron made history, teammate Luka Doncic led the scoring with 33 points. However, Doncic was assessed his 16th technical foul of the season following an exchange with Orlando's Goga Bitadze. Unless rescinded by the league, Doncic faces an automatic one-game suspension for the Lakers' next outing against Detroit.

Kevin Durant Passes MJ for 5th All-Time

In Houston, the Rockets secured a wild 123-122 win over the Miami Heat, but the headline belonged to Kevin Durant. With a signature jump shot in the fourth quarter, Durant surpassed Michael Jordan to take over 5th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Durant now sits at 32,294 career points, eclipsing Jordan’s 32,292. Much like the Lakers game, this one ended in chaos. After Durant missed a potential game-winner, Amen Thompson soared for a tip-in at the buzzer to seal the victory for Houston. Durant now trails only Kobe Bryant (4th), Karl Malone (3rd), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2nd), and LeBron James (1st) on the elite scoring ladder.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant NBA records were broken on Saturday night?

LeBron James became the NBA's 'Iron Man' by playing his record-breaking 1,612th regular-season game, and Kevin Durant moved into the top five of the all-time scoring list, surpassing Michael Jordan.

How old is LeBron James and in which season of his career is he?

LeBron James is 41 years old and is currently in his 23rd NBA season.

Who did Kevin Durant pass on the all-time scoring list?

Kevin Durant passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list.

What is Kevin Durant's current point total and who is ahead of him on the scoring list?

Kevin Durant has 32,294 career points. He trails Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Mar 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nba Lebron James Kevin Durant Miachael Jordan NBA Records
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
LeBron James Breaks All-Time Games Record As Kevin Durant Surpasses Michael Jordan
LeBron James Breaks All-Time Games Record As Kevin Durant Surpasses Michael Jordan
Sports
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Spotted Catching 'Dhurandhar' Mania Ahead Of IPL 2026
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Spotted Catching 'Dhurandhar' Mania Ahead Of IPL 2026
Sports
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Clash In India
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Clash In India
Sports
Legal Action Against Players Joining IPL 2026 Over PSL: Mohsin Naqvi
Legal Action Against Players Joining IPL 2026 Over PSL: Mohsin Naqvi
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Ben Gurion Airport, Escalates Drone & Missile Attacks on Israel
BREAKING: PM Modi Sets Record as India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government
War Update: Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran Over Hormuz, Threatens Energy Infrastructure Strikes
Breaking: Iran Strikes Southern Israel: Arad, Dimona Hit by Ballistic Missiles; Over 180 Injured
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Site with Ballistic Missiles, Panic Ensues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | Balen Shah’s Rise Marks Political Shift In Nepal With Implications For India
Opinion
Embed widget