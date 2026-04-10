Khalin Joshi Takes Command With Three-Shot Lead In Andhra Open 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khalin Joshi leads Andhra Open by three shots.

Joshi recovered from early struggles with an eagle.

Yash Majmudar and Rashid Khan tied for second.

Khalin Joshi Takes Lead: Khalin Joshi strengthened his grip on the Andhra Open 2026, moving three shots clear at the top after the third round at East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam. The Bengaluru-based golfer returned a steady one-under 70 to reach a total of seven-under 206, putting himself in a strong position ahead of the final day in the INR 1 crore event. The 33-year-old, a six-time winner on the circuit, has been consistent throughout the week, having opened with back-to-back rounds of 68. His composed performance has now given him a valuable buffer as he chases another title.

Joshi Recovers Brilliantly After Early Struggles

Joshi’s third round did not begin smoothly, with three early three-putts threatening to derail his momentum. However, he quickly regrouped and showed his experience under pressure. A near-perfect approach on the seventh left him with a simple tap-in birdie, helping him regain confidence.

The highlight of his round came on the par-5 12th, where he converted a 15-foot putt for eagle, a crucial moment that helped him build separation from the chasing pack.

“I didn’t get off to a good start, but I stayed patient and trusted my ball-striking. I’m driving it well and hitting my irons solid, so I just need to keep the putter going. I’m proud of the way I handled myself on the course despite the poor start and fought back on the back-nine. Going into the final round, I’ve been in such situations before so I know that I just need to be in my zone and play good golf shots and that should take care of everything else,” Joshi said.

Tight Battle For Second Place Intensifies

While Joshi pulled ahead, the contest for second place remains closely fought. Yash Majmudar, based in Dubai, carded a 69 to move to four-under 209. However, a bogey on the closing hole denied him the chance to close the gap further.

Joining him at the same score is Delhi’s Rashid Khan, who produced the standout round of the day with a 67. His effort included an eagle, five birdies and three bogeys, propelling him firmly into contention heading into the final round.

Chasers Lurk As Final Round Beckons

A further two shots behind, Viraj Madappa and Arjun Sharma are tied for fourth at two-under 211. Both players have shown consistency over the first three rounds and remain within striking distance if the leaders falter.

Joshi, currently placed 55th in the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, now has a golden opportunity to end his title drought, with his last victory coming in August 2022. With a three-shot advantage and experience on his side, he will aim to stay composed and deliver a strong final-round performance to secure his seventh professional title.