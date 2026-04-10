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HomeNewsWorldMelania Trump Denies Epstein Links, Calls Allegations Defamatory; Seeks Hearing For Survivors

Melania Trump Denies Epstein Links, Calls Allegations Defamatory; Seeks Hearing For Survivors

Melania Trump denies Epstein links, calls for hearings to let survivors testify, reigniting debate over the scandal and accountability.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • First Lady Melania Trump denies unfounded Jeffrey Epstein connection.
  • She advocates for survivor testimony in congressional hearings.
  • Her statement reignites debate amid the Epstein scandal.
  • Legal battles and media retractions add to complexity.

First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday forcefully dismissed speculation linking her to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, urging an immediate end to what she described as damaging and unfounded claims. Speaking unexpectedly at the White House, she also called on lawmakers to convene hearings that would allow survivors of Epstein’s trafficking network to publicly share their experiences.

First Lady Denies Links, Slams 'Malicious' Claims

In a rare and unscheduled statement, Melania Trump rejected online narratives suggesting Epstein had introduced her to Donald Trump. She characterised such allegations as deliberate attempts to tarnish her reputation.

She clarified that her interaction with Epstein was limited to a brief encounter around 2000, emphasising that she had no knowledge of his crimes. She further stated that Epstein was never part of her personal or professional life and added that she did not know his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Push For Congressional Hearings Gains Momentum

The First Lady shifted focus to survivors, advocating for a formal platform where their voices could be heard. She stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in uncovering the full extent of Epstein’s network.

Her call quickly drew support from Robert Garcia, a senior Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, who urged Chairman James Comer to initiate hearings.

Controversy Resurfaces Amid Fading Spotlight

Melania Trump’s remarks come as public attention on the Epstein scandal had begun to wane after months of intense scrutiny. By addressing the issue now, she has effectively reignited debate around one of the most controversial cases involving elite social and political circles.

She acknowledged that she and Epstein had moved within similar social environments in New York and Florida but maintained there was no friendship or deeper association. An email exchange with  , she noted, was merely casual.

The First Lady also addressed the broader fallout from the scandal, noting that several high-profile executives had stepped down over links to Epstein. “Resi

Legal Battles and Media Retractions Add Complexity

The issue continues to ripple across media and publishing circles. In October 2025, HarperCollins UK withdrew portions of a book that included unverified claims about the Trumps’ alleged connection through Epstein. Similarly, The Daily Beast retracted an article after acknowledging it did not meet editorial standards.

Melania Trump is also engaged in a legal dispute with author Michael Wolff, who alleged in Fire and Fury that she met Donald Trump through a modeling agent tied to Epstein. She has threatened a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit, prompting a countersuit from Wolff.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Have any media outlets retracted stories about Melania Trump and Epstein?

Yes, HarperCollins UK withdrew portions of a book, and The Daily Beast retracted an article that included unverified claims about the Trumps' alleged connection through Epstein.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Melania Trump Jeffrey Epstein Controversy
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