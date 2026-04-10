Dalal Street Buzz: Top Stocks In Focus This Morning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stock indices Nifty and Sensex fell, ending winning streak.

Shraddha Prime Projects received approval for redevelopment project.

Dilip Buildcon secured a new construction project worth Rs 268 crore.

On Thursday, April 9, India’s benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, ended in the red, snapping a five-day winning streak. The decline was primarily driven by weakness in financial stocks, while renewed tensions in the Middle East dampened hopes that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Nifty 50 closed down by 222.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 23,775.10.

The Sensex also witnessed heavy selling pressure, declining by 931.5 points, or 1.20 per cent, to settle at 76,631.65. Keeping these things in mind, let’s have a look at the stocks that will likely be in focus tomorrow.

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd – one of Mumbai’s prominent Real Estate developers – announced that it has received the Commencement Certificate (CC) for its upcoming redevelopment project, “Shraddha Phoenix”, located at Vidyalaya Marg, Mahakali Nagar, Village Mulund (East).

The project comprises the redevelopment of Siddhivinayak Welfare SRA CHS (Prop) and Uttar Bhartiya Residents SRA CHS, with a total RERA carpet area (residential) of approximately 75,355.64 sq. ft. The project is expected to generate estimated revenues of ~Rs 150 crore (approximately USD 18 million) over the next three years. Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd closed at Rs 167.60, up by Rs 1.05 or 0.63 per cent.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, through DBL-RBL (JV), has been declared the L-1 bidder for the project “Designing and Construction of Ged Barrage, Protection Work & Other Allied Activities across River Sabarmati between Hirpura Barrage & Lakroda Weir”, on an EPC mode order worth Rs 268 crore (approximately USD 32 million). Dilip Buildcon Ltd closed at Rs 430.70, gaining Rs 4.45 or 1.04 per cent.

Castrol India Ltd

Castrol India Ltd today announced two new full-synthetic additions to its two- and four-wheeler engine oil range, setting a new benchmark for the Indian lubricants market. With this transition, Castrol India becomes a segment disruptor, bringing full-synthetic technology to mass segments. As part of this transition, the Castrol Activ and Castrol GTX ranges will now be upgraded to full-synthetic formulations across key viscosities. Castrol India Ltd ended at Rs 179.42, marginally higher by Rs 0.17 or 0.09 per cent.

Eicher Motors Ltd

Flying Flea, the new city+ electric mobility brand from Royal Enfield Ltd, today embarks on its journey with the launch of its first motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6. Engineered to be agile, visceral and resilient, the FF.C6 will be available from April 10, 2026 at the first Flying Flea store in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Bookings for the FF.C6 will commence at 12:00 pm on April 10, 2026, with deliveries set to begin at the end of May 2026. Eicher Motors Ltd ended the day at Rs 7,147.50, rising Rs 16.50 or 0.23 per cent.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)