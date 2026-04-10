Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Buzz: Top Stocks In Focus This Morning

Dalal Street Buzz: Top Stocks In Focus This Morning

Dalal Street snapped a five-day winning streak on April 9, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 ending lower amid weakness in financial stocks and renewed West Asia tensions.

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stock indices Nifty and Sensex fell, ending winning streak.
  • Shraddha Prime Projects received approval for redevelopment project.
  • Dilip Buildcon secured a new construction project worth Rs 268 crore.

On Thursday, April 9, India’s benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, ended in the red, snapping a five-day winning streak. The decline was primarily driven by weakness in financial stocks, while renewed tensions in the Middle East dampened hopes that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Nifty 50 closed down by 222.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 23,775.10.

The Sensex also witnessed heavy selling pressure, declining by 931.5 points, or 1.20 per cent, to settle at 76,631.65. Keeping these things in mind, let’s have a look at the stocks that will likely be in focus tomorrow.

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd – one of Mumbai’s prominent Real Estate developers – announced that it has received the Commencement Certificate (CC) for its upcoming redevelopment project, “Shraddha Phoenix”, located at Vidyalaya Marg, Mahakali Nagar, Village Mulund (East).

The project comprises the redevelopment of Siddhivinayak Welfare SRA CHS (Prop) and Uttar Bhartiya Residents SRA CHS, with a total RERA carpet area (residential) of approximately 75,355.64 sq. ft. The project is expected to generate estimated revenues of ~Rs 150 crore (approximately USD 18 million) over the next three years. Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd closed at Rs 167.60, up by Rs 1.05 or 0.63 per cent.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, through DBL-RBL (JV), has been declared the L-1 bidder for the project “Designing and Construction of Ged Barrage, Protection Work & Other Allied Activities across River Sabarmati between Hirpura Barrage & Lakroda Weir”, on an EPC mode order worth Rs 268 crore (approximately USD 32 million). Dilip Buildcon Ltd closed at Rs 430.70, gaining Rs 4.45 or 1.04 per cent.

Castrol India Ltd

Castrol India Ltd today announced two new full-synthetic additions to its two- and four-wheeler engine oil range, setting a new benchmark for the Indian lubricants market. With this transition, Castrol India becomes a segment disruptor, bringing full-synthetic technology to mass segments. As part of this transition, the Castrol Activ and Castrol GTX ranges will now be upgraded to full-synthetic formulations across key viscosities. Castrol India Ltd ended at Rs 179.42, marginally higher by Rs 0.17 or 0.09 per cent.

Eicher Motors Ltd

Flying Flea, the new city+ electric mobility brand from Royal Enfield Ltd, today embarks on its journey with the launch of its first motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6. Engineered to be agile, visceral and resilient, the FF.C6 will be available from April 10, 2026 at the first Flying Flea store in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Bookings for the FF.C6 will commence at 12:00 pm on April 10, 2026, with deliveries set to begin at the end of May 2026. Eicher Motors Ltd ended the day at Rs 7,147.50, rising Rs 16.50 or 0.23 per cent. 

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on April 9th?

On April 9th, both the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended in the red, breaking a five-day winning streak due to weakness in financial stocks and Middle East tensions.

What is the

Shraddha Prime Projects received a Commencement Certificate for

What new development has Dilip Buildcon Ltd announced?

Dilip Buildcon, through a joint venture, has been declared the L-1 bidder for constructing the Ged Barrage and related works on the River Sabarmati, an EPC order worth Rs 268 crore.

What has Castrol India Ltd launched?

Castrol India has introduced two new full-synthetic engine oils for two- and four-wheelers, upgrading its Activ and GTX ranges to full-synthetic formulations.

When will Royal Enfield's new electric motorcycle be available?

The Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield's new electric motorcycle, will be available for booking starting April 10, 2026, with deliveries beginning at the end of May 2026.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
Read More
Published at : 10 Apr 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dalal Street Stock Watch Stocks In Focus Market Watchlist
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Buzz: Top Stocks In Focus This Morning
Dalal Street Buzz: Top Stocks In Focus This Morning
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire: Sensex Roars 3,000 Points, Nifty Near 24k
Dalal Street Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire: Sensex Roars 3,000 Points, Nifty Near 24k
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Erupts: Sensex Jumps 2,600 Points After US-Iran Ceasefire Breakthrough
Dalal Street Surges On US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes, Sensex Gains 2,600 Points
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Recovers Ahead Of RBI MPC, Sensex Over 500 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,100
Dalal Street Recovers Ahead Of RBI MPC, Sensex Over 500 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,100
Advertisement

Videos

Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government
Breaking: Nitish Kumar to Take RS Oath Tomorrow; Bihar Set for New BJP CM on April 15
Ceasefire Talks in Doubt: Iran’s Envoy Deletes Pakistan Meeting Post
Election Promise: PM Modi Announces Six Guarantees for Bengal if BJP Forms Government
Latest Update: Bulldozer Action in Mumbai After Violent Clash at Devi Poojan Amid Loudspeaker Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
Opinion
Embed widget