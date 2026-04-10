On April 9th, both the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended in the red, breaking a five-day winning streak due to weakness in financial stocks and Middle East tensions.
Dalal Street Buzz: Top Stocks In Focus This Morning
Dalal Street snapped a five-day winning streak on April 9, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 ending lower amid weakness in financial stocks and renewed West Asia tensions.
- Indian stock indices Nifty and Sensex fell, ending winning streak.
- Shraddha Prime Projects received approval for redevelopment project.
- Dilip Buildcon secured a new construction project worth Rs 268 crore.
On Thursday, April 9, India’s benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, ended in the red, snapping a five-day winning streak. The decline was primarily driven by weakness in financial stocks, while renewed tensions in the Middle East dampened hopes that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Nifty 50 closed down by 222.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 23,775.10.
The Sensex also witnessed heavy selling pressure, declining by 931.5 points, or 1.20 per cent, to settle at 76,631.65. Keeping these things in mind, let’s have a look at the stocks that will likely be in focus tomorrow.
Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd
Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd – one of Mumbai’s prominent Real Estate developers – announced that it has received the Commencement Certificate (CC) for its upcoming redevelopment project, “Shraddha Phoenix”, located at Vidyalaya Marg, Mahakali Nagar, Village Mulund (East).
The project comprises the redevelopment of Siddhivinayak Welfare SRA CHS (Prop) and Uttar Bhartiya Residents SRA CHS, with a total RERA carpet area (residential) of approximately 75,355.64 sq. ft. The project is expected to generate estimated revenues of ~Rs 150 crore (approximately USD 18 million) over the next three years. Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd closed at Rs 167.60, up by Rs 1.05 or 0.63 per cent.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
Dilip Buildcon Ltd, through DBL-RBL (JV), has been declared the L-1 bidder for the project “Designing and Construction of Ged Barrage, Protection Work & Other Allied Activities across River Sabarmati between Hirpura Barrage & Lakroda Weir”, on an EPC mode order worth Rs 268 crore (approximately USD 32 million). Dilip Buildcon Ltd closed at Rs 430.70, gaining Rs 4.45 or 1.04 per cent.
Castrol India Ltd
Castrol India Ltd today announced two new full-synthetic additions to its two- and four-wheeler engine oil range, setting a new benchmark for the Indian lubricants market. With this transition, Castrol India becomes a segment disruptor, bringing full-synthetic technology to mass segments. As part of this transition, the Castrol Activ and Castrol GTX ranges will now be upgraded to full-synthetic formulations across key viscosities. Castrol India Ltd ended at Rs 179.42, marginally higher by Rs 0.17 or 0.09 per cent.
Eicher Motors Ltd
Flying Flea, the new city+ electric mobility brand from Royal Enfield Ltd, today embarks on its journey with the launch of its first motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6. Engineered to be agile, visceral and resilient, the FF.C6 will be available from April 10, 2026 at the first Flying Flea store in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Bookings for the FF.C6 will commence at 12:00 pm on April 10, 2026, with deliveries set to begin at the end of May 2026. Eicher Motors Ltd ended the day at Rs 7,147.50, rising Rs 16.50 or 0.23 per cent.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on April 9th?
What is the
Shraddha Prime Projects received a Commencement Certificate for
What new development has Dilip Buildcon Ltd announced?
Dilip Buildcon, through a joint venture, has been declared the L-1 bidder for constructing the Ged Barrage and related works on the River Sabarmati, an EPC order worth Rs 268 crore.
What has Castrol India Ltd launched?
Castrol India has introduced two new full-synthetic engine oils for two- and four-wheelers, upgrading its Activ and GTX ranges to full-synthetic formulations.
When will Royal Enfield's new electric motorcycle be available?
The Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield's new electric motorcycle, will be available for booking starting April 10, 2026, with deliveries beginning at the end of May 2026.