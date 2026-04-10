Who Is Mukul Choudhary? LSG's Hero Who Stunned KKR In IPL 2026 Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mukul Choudhary's 54 off 27 balls secured LSG victory.

The young wicketkeeper-batsman previously flew under radar.

Choudhary transitioned from medium pacer to aggressive batter.

Mukul Choudhary IPL 2026: A fresh face stole the spotlight in the IPL as Mukul Choudhary produced a stunning display to steer Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a dramatic victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, previously flying under the radar, emerged as the decisive figure in one of the most gripping finishes of the season. With Lucknow appearing to be out of contention, Choudhary turned the contest on its head with a scintillating knock of 54 off 27 balls, his maiden half-century in the tournament. His fearless strokeplay powered LSG over the line in what seemed an unlikely, near-impossible chase.

Meet LSG's Mukul Choudhary

The rise of Mukul Choudhary, born August 6, 2004, in domestic cricket has been marked by both adaptability and impact, particularly in the shortest format. The Rajasthan cricketer oiginally began his cricketing journey as a medium pacer, but later transitioned into a wicketkeeper-batsman, a move that proved pivotal.

His aggressive approach with the bat quickly became his defining trait, especially in T20 cricket. Choudhary's standout performances in the 2025-26 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy played a key role in elevating his profile, where he amassed 173 runs across five innings at an exceptional strike rate of 198.85.

He made his T20 debut against Jharkhand in October 2023, opening the innings and scoring 35. Since then, he has accumulated 226 runs in seven matches, maintaining an impressive average of 37.66, with a highest score of 62 not out.

In the longer format, Choudhary debuted in first-class cricket in January 2023 against Chhattisgarh. Across four matches, he has scored 103 runs, with a top score of 45.

His domestic exploits did not go unnoticed. During the IPL 2026 auction, Choudhary attracted significant attention, sparking a bidding contest between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

Mukul Choudhary IPL 2026 Auction Price

LSG secured Mukul Choudhary's services for a notable Rs 2.6 crore, underlining the growing belief in his potential as a dynamic finisher.

He, as of this writing, has played three matches for the franchise in IPL 2026. His first two outings weren't particularly impressive, but it was against KKR that he truly justified the faith Lucknow has shown in him.