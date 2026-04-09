KKR vs LSG Highlights: Mukul Choudhary's Heroic Knock Seals 3-Wicket Win For LSG Against KKR

Mukul Choudhary (54* runs off 27 balls) played a match-winning innings to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on the final ball of the match. Mukul turned out to be the unexpected savior for LSG. With the team having just a 10% chance of pulling off a win, he took everyone by surprise in the last two overs, producing a stunning performance that swung the match in Lucknow’s favor.

Mukul smashed two massive sixes in the final over against Vaibhav Arora, keeping LSG’s hopes alive. With just one run needed off the last ball, Mukul missed, but wicket-keeper Angkrish’s attempt also fell short, allowing LSG to snatch the single and seal a miraculous win.

KKR post a total of 181 runs

Batting first at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a total of 181 runs after being invited to bat by Lucknow Super Giants, who won the toss. Half-century contributions from Rovman Powell and Cameron Green were crucial in pushing the team to a competitive score.

KKR lost their opening wicket early, with Finn Allen falling for just 9 runs. The catch, taken by Digvesh Rathi near the boundary, sparked controversy as there were claims that Rathi’s foot may have touched the rope while completing it.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi continued his fine form, scoring 45 off 33 balls, and shared an 84-run partnership with captain Ajinkya Rahane, who contributed a quick 41 off 24 deliveries.

Powell and Green Turn Tide

At one point, KKR found themselves in trouble at 111 for 4 in 13.2 overs, having lost three wickets for just 12 runs. A score around 150 seemed within reach for the opposition. However, Cameron Green and Rovman Powell steadied the innings with an unbeaten 70-run partnership. Green added 32, while Powell remained not out on 39.

Late Surge Boosts Total

The final five overs proved pivotal as Green and Powell smashed 66 runs, taking KKR from 115/4 at the 15-over mark to a total of 181. While the score looks competitive, Eden Gardens has seen many successful chases above 200, suggesting that defending 181 could still be a challenging task.