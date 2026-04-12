Kerala Blasters overcome Bengaluru FC 2-1 for ISL season's first win

Bengaluru, Apr 11 (PTI): A spirited second-half comeback saw Kerala Blasters FC secure their first victory of ISL 2025-26, edging out a 10-man Bengaluru FC 2-1 here on Saturday.

After an own goal from Fallou Ndiaye handed Bengaluru the lead, Victor Bertomeu restored parity before substitute Francisco Feuillassier struck the decisive winner.

The result lifts Kerala Blasters to 13th in the standings with four points, while Bengaluru FC remain fifth with 14 points.

The Tuskers made a positive start and nearly took the lead in the seventh minute when center back Fallou Ndiaye’s header was comfortably saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The breakthrough arrived in the 28th minute through an unfortunate moment for the visitors.

Williams once again burst past his marker and delivered a dangerous ball into the centre, where Fallou, attempting to intervene ahead of Chhetri, inadvertently diverted it into his own net to give Bengaluru the lead.

The match took a dramatic turn in the 34th minute when Braian Sanchez was shown a straight red card for violent conduct following an altercation with Matias Hernandez, reducing the hosts to ten men.

After the restart, the Blues continued to threaten on the counter, with Williams again going close in the 49th minute.

The Tuskers, however, began to assert control and were rewarded in the 60th minute.

Ebindas threaded a precise through ball to Víctor Bertomeu, who showed composure to guide a right-footed finish into the bottom-right corner, bringing the visitors level.

With momentum on their side, the Blasters continued to press, and their persistence paid off in the 78th minute.

Substitute Francisco Feuillassier marked his ISL debut in style, latching onto another incisive pass from Ebindas before weaving past his marker and finishing from a tight angle through Gurpreet’s legs to put Kerala ahead 2-1.

Bengaluru pushed forward in the closing stages, with substitute Monirul Molla and Williams leading late attacks, but Kerala’s defence stood resolute. PTI UNG PDS PDS

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