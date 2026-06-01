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HomeSportsKarnataka CM-elect Shivakumar, outgoing CM Siddaramaiah congratulate RCB on IPL victory

Karnataka CM-elect Shivakumar, outgoing CM Siddaramaiah congratulate RCB on IPL victory

Bengaluru, June 1 (PTI): Chief minister-designate D K Shivakumar and outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru on its second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title as the team trumped Gujarat in the final match on Sunday nigh.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 12:44 AM (IST)

Bengaluru, June 1 (PTI): Chief minister-designate D K Shivakumar and outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru on its second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title as the team trumped Gujarat in the final match on Sunday night.

Shivakumar also lashed out at IPL organisers for shifting the venue for the final to Gujarat, saying it was an injustice to Karnataka, and alleged the move was politically motivated.

"The IPL final match should have happened in Bengaluru. Injustice has been done to us. Due to politics, they held it at a different venue. I won't speak much on it," he told reporters.

He said the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had kept up their last year's winning stride, and performed exceptionally during the tournament.

"I congratulate them on behalf of the RCB fans in Karnataka, and the state government," he said.

In separate posts on X, the chief minister-designate and the outgoing chief minister commended the RCB on the achievement, and hailed the players, support staff and fans for the triumph.

"RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud," Shivakumar said.

Declaring "Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions!" and "This year too, the cup belongs to us," he said the team had written a golden chapter in the franchise's history.

"Congratulations to the players, coaches, support staff, and millions of fans who stood by the team every step of the way," Shivakumar said in his post on X.

Siddaramaiah said RCB had once again emerged as IPL champions and credited the team's aggressive display throughout the tournament.

"Throughout the tournament, the fearless brand of cricket displayed by the RCB boys seemed to leave opposing teams with no answers," he said.

Congratulating the team on lifting the trophy for a second successive season, Siddaramaiah said, "This victory, earned through a united team effort, has created a festive atmosphere in the homes of RCB fans everywhere." The outgoing chief minister also urged supporters to adhere to safety advisories issued by the police during celebrations.

"The State Police Department has issued certain guidelines regarding the celebrations of RCB's victory. These are for your safety and well-being, so please make sure to follow them," he said. PTI GMS ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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