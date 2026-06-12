Indian Shooting Great & Manu Bhaker's Coach, Jaspal Rana Passes Away At 49

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana passed away at 49.

A decorated shooter, he won 15 Commonwealth Games medals.

As coach, Rana mentored Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker.

Jaspal Rana Dies: India has been left mourning the loss of one of its most influential shooting figures after Jaspal Rana passed away at the age of 49. A decorated pistol shooter, acclaimed coach and mentor to several athletes, like Olympic medal winner Manu Bhaker, Rana's contribution to Indian sport stretched across more than three decades. National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo confirmed that Rana passed away at a hospital in Delhi on Thursday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express his condolences on the passing of the Indian shooting legend.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports."

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports.



He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2026

Rana reportedly suffered a medical emergency while travelling back from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, and was admitted to a hospital after arriving in New Delhi.

From Teenage Sensation To National Icon

Born in Uttarakhand in 1976, Rana announced himself at a remarkably young age. At just 12 years old, he secured a silver medal at the 31st National Shooting Championship in Ahmedabad in 1988, a performance that hinted at the success that would follow.

Over the years, he established himself as one of India's most successful shooters, collecting medals at major international competitions including the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

His record at the Commonwealth Games remains particularly remarkable. Across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions, Rana amassed 15 medals, including nine golds, four silvers and two bronzes.

Recognition followed his success. He received the Arjuna Award in 1994 and was later honoured with the Padma Shri in 1997 for his outstanding contribution to Indian shooting.

The Mentor Behind Future Champions

While Rana's accomplishments as a shooter are widely celebrated, his impact as a coach proved equally significant.

In recent years, he played an important role in developing India's next generation of shooting talent. Among the athletes he worked closely with was Manu Bhaker, who went on to create history at the Paris Olympics in 2024 by winning two bronze medals.

In recognition of his contribution to coaching and athlete development, he was conferred with the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020.

Rana's influence extended far beyond medals and records. Whether as a competitor, mentor or administrator, he helped shape the modern landscape of Indian shooting and inspired countless young athletes to pursue excellence.

His passing marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Indian sport, but the legacy he leaves behind will continue to influence generations of shooters for years to come.

Also Check: Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay To Play For India U-19 Team