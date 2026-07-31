Saffron Jersey Row: Hockey India Chief Breaks Silence, Demands Answers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hockey India President demanded explanation for unapproved saffron jersey switch.

Tirkey questioned decision process; Odisha government sought clarification.

Internal emails contradicted Tirkey's earlier public defense of jersey.

Federation faces scrutiny over internal decision-making, not just color.

Hockey India Saffron Jersey Row: Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has sought a written explanation from senior federation officials after saying he was not consulted before India's men's and women's teams switched from their traditional blue jerseys to saffron. The issue has now moved beyond public debate, with Tirkey raising questions over how such a significant decision was approved without the Executive Board being involved.

Internal correspondence shows Tirkey asking Executive Board members and Hockey India officials to explain the process behind the jersey colour change.

He said the decision was implemented without being placed before the Executive Board for discussion and without his prior knowledge.

Tirkey stressed that his concern was not about the saffron colour itself but about the process followed before introducing the new jersey.

He wrote that decisions affecting the identity and representation of India's national team should ideally be discussed with the elected leadership and the Executive Board before implementation.

The Hockey India President also revealed that the Government of Odisha had sought clarification from him regarding the jersey change.

He requested Hockey India officials to provide a written explanation outlining the basis of the decision, the process followed and the circumstances under which the change was approved and implemented.

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In his email, Tirkey wrote:

"I wish to bring to your attention the recent change in the colour of the Indian national team's jersey. This decision appears to have been taken and implemented without being placed before the Executive Board for discussion and without my prior knowledge."

He added:

"My concern is not with the choice of saffron itself. However, a decision of this significance, involving the identity and representation of our national team, should ideally have been discussed with the elected leadership and the Executive Board before implementation."

Tirkey also noted that the issue had attracted political attention despite Hockey India's efforts to present it as a sporting decision.

He further wrote:

"I have also been asked by the Government of Odisha to provide clarification regarding this matter. I therefore request the concerned Hockey India officials to provide me with a written clarification at the earliest, outlining the basis for the decision, the process followed, and the circumstances under which the change was approved and implemented. This will enable me to respond appropriately and accurately."

The email also stated that significant decisions concerning the national team should be brought before the elected leadership and Executive Board for consultation and collective consideration.

Tirkey said the matter was being raised not to attribute blame but to ensure transparency, accountability and adherence to Hockey India's established decision-making process.

Tirkey Had Earlier Defended The Decision Publicly

Just a day before the email surfaced, Tirkey attempted to reduce political speculation surrounding the controversy.

Speaking to ANI, he said the decision was based on sporting requirements rather than political considerations.

He said:

"Look, there is a lot of discussion going on right now about the Team India jersey colour. People are talking from a political angle, and there's a lot of controversial talk. It's nothing like that."

Tirkey pointed out that India's hockey jersey has changed colours before, including in 2014 and 2018, and even during his own playing career.

He added that the latest change was recommended by players and coaches because blue jerseys reduce visibility on blue hockey turfs.

He said:

"This is based strictly on the opinion and suggestions of our players and coaches. Technically, because the turf itself is blue, wearing a blue jersey affects visibility. To ensure better contrast and help players spot each other more clearly on the field, this colour was chosen."

The explanation focused on player visibility, but Tirkey's email has shifted attention towards Hockey India's internal decision-making process.

With major international tournaments approaching, the federation now faces questions not only over the jersey itself but also over the process through which one of its most significant decisions was approved.