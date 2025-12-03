Who Has More IPL Dismissals: Dhoni Or Pant? Record Compared

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian Premier League (IPL) has showcased several world-class wicketkeepers since its first season in 2008.

Sharp reflexes, quick glovework, and match-changing moments behind the stumps have made keepers an essential part of the league’s legacy. And when it comes to the leaderboard for most dismissals, one name still stands tallest - MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni: The Undisputed Leader

MS Dhoni, who has represented Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants, remains the most successful wicketkeeper in IPL history. Across 278 matches, he has registered 201 dismissals, comprising 154 catches and 47 stumpings.

His unmatched game awareness and rapid stumpings continue to set the benchmark for modern wicketkeepers.

Dinesh Karthik: The Veteran Challenger

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s senior keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik sits second on the all-time list. He has completed 174 dismissals in 257 matches, maintaining his reputation as one of the IPL’s most durable and consistent performers.

His longevity and fitness have kept him in demand for multiple franchises over the years.

Wriddhiman Saha: IPL’s Underrated Specialist

Wriddhiman Saha, who has played for Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, holds the third position with 113 dismissals in 170 matches. His tally includes 87 catches and 26 stumpings.

Notably, Saha’s dismissal average of 0.758 per innings is higher than both Dhoni and Karthik, highlighting his efficiency behind the stumps.

Rishabh Pant: The Fastest-Rising Keeper

Among all active keepers, Rishabh Pant stands out the most. Since debuting in 2016, Pant has already produced 101 dismissals in just 125 matches.

With a remarkable dismissal rate of 0.878 per innings, he comfortably leads the top five in efficiency. If he maintains this pace, Pant could challenge Dhoni’s long-standing record in the coming years.

Robin Uthappa: The Early-Era Contributor

Though not a full-time wicketkeeper throughout his career, Robin Uthappa played the role extensively in the IPL’s early years.

Across 114 innings, he collected 90 dismissals while representing CSK, KKR and other franchises. His contributions place him fifth on the all-time list.