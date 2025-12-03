Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWho Has More IPL Dismissals: Dhoni Or Pant? Record Compared

Who Has More IPL Dismissals: Dhoni Or Pant? Record Compared

MS Dhoni leads the charts for most IPL dismissals, but Rishabh Pant is closing in fast. Compare the full wicketkeeping records of Dhoni, Pant and other top keepers.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has showcased several world-class wicketkeepers since its first season in 2008.

Sharp reflexes, quick glovework, and match-changing moments behind the stumps have made keepers an essential part of the league’s legacy. And when it comes to the leaderboard for most dismissals, one name still stands tallest - MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni: The Undisputed Leader

MS Dhoni, who has represented Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants, remains the most successful wicketkeeper in IPL history. Across 278 matches, he has registered 201 dismissals, comprising 154 catches and 47 stumpings.

His unmatched game awareness and rapid stumpings continue to set the benchmark for modern wicketkeepers.

Dinesh Karthik: The Veteran Challenger

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s senior keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik sits second on the all-time list. He has completed 174 dismissals in 257 matches, maintaining his reputation as one of the IPL’s most durable and consistent performers.

His longevity and fitness have kept him in demand for multiple franchises over the years.

Wriddhiman Saha: IPL’s Underrated Specialist

Wriddhiman Saha, who has played for Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, holds the third position with 113 dismissals in 170 matches. His tally includes 87 catches and 26 stumpings.

Notably, Saha’s dismissal average of 0.758 per innings is higher than both Dhoni and Karthik, highlighting his efficiency behind the stumps.

Rishabh Pant: The Fastest-Rising Keeper

Among all active keepers, Rishabh Pant stands out the most. Since debuting in 2016, Pant has already produced 101 dismissals in just 125 matches.

With a remarkable dismissal rate of 0.878 per innings, he comfortably leads the top five in efficiency. If he maintains this pace, Pant could challenge Dhoni’s long-standing record in the coming years.

Robin Uthappa: The Early-Era Contributor

Though not a full-time wicketkeeper throughout his career, Robin Uthappa played the role extensively in the IPL’s early years.

Across 114 innings, he collected 90 dismissals while representing CSK, KKR and other franchises. His contributions place him fifth on the all-time list.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant IPL Stats MS Dhoni IPL Ipl Dismissals
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
News
India Joins Elite Club As DRDO Successfully Tests Fighter Aircraft High-Speed Escape System
DRDO’s High-Speed Fighter Escape System Test Puts India in Global Elite
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget