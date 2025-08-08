Sanju Samson's RR Exit: Two Contenders Who Could Lead Royals In IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals appear to be heading for a turbulent phase after their disappointing campaign in this year's Indian Premier League edition.

Star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has reportedly asked to leave the franchise, sparking talk of a leadership reshuffle. If his request is granted, Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal could emerge as the leading contenders for the captaincy.

Sanju Samson’s reported trade request

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Sanju Samson has formally informed Rajasthan Royals management that he wishes to be traded or released.

Despite being with the franchise for over a decade, including serving as their longest-tenured captain and highest run-scorer, his relationship with the team is believed to have soured.

For now, the Royals—whose decision will rest with owner Manoj Badale and head coach Rahul Dravid—have turned down all offers, insisting they were not up to their standards. Samson remains under contract until 2027, giving the franchise the upper hand. During his injury absence last season, the team tested Vaibhav Suryavanshi as a keeper and handed the captaincy to Riyan Parag.

Could Riyan Parag take over?

Riyan Parag, who has been part of RR since 2018, stood in as skipper during Samson’s injury layoff last season.

While his individual performances have improved significantly over the past two years, his brief captaincy stint brought mixed results—winning only two of eight matches and losing several tight run chases. Still, the franchise has shown faith in the Assam all-rounder over the years.

The case for Yashasvi Jaiswal

If Samson departs, Yashasvi Jaiswal could also throw his hat into the ring. Now a regular in the Indian side, the young opener has long harboured leadership ambitions.

It is believed that a planned domestic move to Goa—allegedly linked to captaincy aspirations—was shelved after a discussion with ODI skipper Rohit Sharma. Missing out on the Royals’ captaincy might push him to explore opportunities elsewhere, mirroring Sanju Samson’s current stance.