The political row surrounding admissions to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence intensified on Tuesday, as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah warned that denying meritorious Muslim students seats on religious grounds could push them “towards radicalism”. The controversy erupted after the newly established institute, which began its first batch this year with 50 MBBS seats, admitted 42 students from a particular community, a development that drew sharp criticism from right-wing groups and triggered demands to declare the college a “minority institution”. Abdullah argued that admissions are determined strictly through NEET and not religion, urging political leaders not to punish students for their faith.

Omar Abdullah Warns Against Discrimination

Speaking to reporters in Nagrota, Abdullah criticised objections raised by the Leader of the Opposition and questioned why the institute was not designated a minority institution if religious preference was the deciding factor.

“You are right about faith. Then, when you were building the medical college, you should have given it the status of a minority institute… Admission is based solely on the NEET entrance test; it is not determined by religion. Now, if you don't want Muslims to study in it, that is fine, sir. You declare it a minority institute, please do it,” he said.

A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Sunil Sharma met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha demanding cancellation of the admission list and reservation of seats for students “who have faith in Mata Vaishno Devi”.

Abdullah pushed back, warning that discriminatory measures could inflame tensions. “They have got admission on merit… when you do not accept their children, then tomorrow, when something happens, do not blame the entire community,” he added.

Row Over ‘42 Students’ Sparks Calls for Minority Status

The admission of 42 Muslim students, all selected on merit, has prompted right-wing groups to question the process and push for minority-institution status. Abdullah argued that when the Assembly passed the bill establishing the institute, the intention was to build an institution of excellence, not one restricted by religious identity.

He further cautioned against blaming minorities for radicalisation while simultaneously blocking them: “Now you are denying them admission based on their religion… if they go to some other institution where they get radicalised, will Sunil Sharma sahab then say he is at fault for this?”