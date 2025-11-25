‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that the world has witnessed that “new India neither fears nor bows down to terrorism,” as he invoked Operation Sindoor during an event in Kurukshetra. PM Modi emphasised that while India aspires for peace, it will not compromise on national security, using the operation as evidence of the country’s strengthened response to terror threats. He made the remarks while addressing a special programme commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, noting that India continues to advance with “courage and clarity” in the face of hostile forces.

PM Modi Invokes Operation Sindoor

During his address, Modi said India speaks to the world about “universal brotherhood” but remains firm in defending its borders.

“We speak to the world about universal brotherhood, and we also protect our borders. We seek peace, but we do not compromise on our security,” he said.

Referring directly to the recent military action, he added, “Operation Sindoor is the biggest example of this. New India neither fears nor stops, and it does not bend before terrorism. Today’s India is moving forward with full strength, with courage and clarity.”

The prime minister framed the operation as emblematic of India’s evolving posture against cross-border attacks, underlining its strategic and political significance. PM also reflected on his visit earlier in the day to Ayodhya, calling the moment “a wonderful confluence of India’s heritage”.

“This morning, I was in Ayodhya, the city of Ramayana and now I am here in Kurukshetra, the city of the Gita. We are all here paying homage to Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his 350th martyrdom day. I respectfully bow to all the saints and respected Sangat present among us at this event,” he said.

What Is Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched in May as India’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Beginning in the early hours of May 7, India struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the ceasefire on May 10. The clash involved fighter jets, missiles, armed drones and a fierce artillery duel, marking one of New Delhi’s most assertive cross-border operations in recent years.