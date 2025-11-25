Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Mary D’Costa The Reason Behind Smriti-Palash Wedding Postponement? Social Media Fuels Allegations

Is Mary D’Costa The Reason Behind Smriti-Palash Wedding Postponement? Social Media Fuels Allegations

A prominent theory circulating across Instagram, Reddit and fan forums alleges that Palash may have been involved with a choreographer, Mary D’Costa.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The postponed wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal has triggered intense online speculation, with social-media users suggesting that far more may be unfolding behind the scenes than initially believed. What began as a delay linked to the hospitalisation of Mandhana’s father has since evolved into a swirl of unverified rumours, amplified by shifting social-media activity. Smriti’s decision to remove all wedding-related posts, followed by similar actions from some of her cricketing colleagues, has only deepened public curiosity, prompting internet users to explore various theories behind the couple’s current situation.

Online Rumours Link Choreographer To ‘Flirty Chats’

A prominent theory circulating across Instagram, Reddit and fan forums alleges that Palash may have been involved with a choreographer. Internet users have linked these rumours to Mary D’Costa, who was reportedly expected to handle choreography for the wedding festivities. Very little is publicly known about her, but unverified screenshots of private conversations, widely shared before the original account disappeared, brought her unexpectedly into the spotlight.

According to posts by social-media users, the alleged “flirty chats” form the centre of the speculation. Some users have identified D’Costa either as the individual Palash was allegedly messaging or as the person who may have circulated the screenshots online. None of these claims have been independently verified.

Fans React As Smriti Deletes Wedding Posts

The online reaction was swift. Many fans expressed sympathy for Smriti Mandhana, linking her deletion of all engagement and wedding posts to possible emotional distress, an interpretation rooted entirely in social-media speculation. While some urged restraint and respect for privacy, a significant portion of online commentary criticised Palash based on the circulating allegations.

As of now, none of the leaked chats have been authenticated. Despite this, the rumours have influenced the couple’s public narrative. Smriti has removed all wedding-related content from her pages, while Palash’s social-media posts remain unchanged, continuing to attract discussion.

Also read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Wedding Smriti-Palash Wedding Smriti Palash Wedding
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
Entertainment
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Days Before The Wedding? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana? Leaked Chats, Kiss Claims Fuel Online Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget