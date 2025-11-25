The postponed wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal has triggered intense online speculation, with social-media users suggesting that far more may be unfolding behind the scenes than initially believed. What began as a delay linked to the hospitalisation of Mandhana’s father has since evolved into a swirl of unverified rumours, amplified by shifting social-media activity. Smriti’s decision to remove all wedding-related posts, followed by similar actions from some of her cricketing colleagues, has only deepened public curiosity, prompting internet users to explore various theories behind the couple’s current situation.

Online Rumours Link Choreographer To ‘Flirty Chats’

A prominent theory circulating across Instagram, Reddit and fan forums alleges that Palash may have been involved with a choreographer. Internet users have linked these rumours to Mary D’Costa, who was reportedly expected to handle choreography for the wedding festivities. Very little is publicly known about her, but unverified screenshots of private conversations, widely shared before the original account disappeared, brought her unexpectedly into the spotlight.

Chats from some Palash allegedly flirted with,

While being in relationship with Smriti.. pic.twitter.com/vWrE9VSf90 — Albert (@Albertbhaiii) November 24, 2025

According to posts by social-media users, the alleged “flirty chats” form the centre of the speculation. Some users have identified D’Costa either as the individual Palash was allegedly messaging or as the person who may have circulated the screenshots online. None of these claims have been independently verified.

Fans React As Smriti Deletes Wedding Posts

The online reaction was swift. Many fans expressed sympathy for Smriti Mandhana, linking her deletion of all engagement and wedding posts to possible emotional distress, an interpretation rooted entirely in social-media speculation. While some urged restraint and respect for privacy, a significant portion of online commentary criticised Palash based on the circulating allegations.

कहीं पलाश मुच्छल और स्मृति मंधाना की शादी टूटने की "वजह" यही तो नहीं है



एक Mary D’Costa नाम की महिला ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर चैट शेयर करते हुए दावा किया कि पलाश उनसे लंबे समय से बात कर रहे थे.



एक चैट में उन्होंने महिला को स्विमिंग, स्पा और सुबह 5 बजे वर्सोवा बीच पर मिलने तक… pic.twitter.com/KNhoJCa5tn — Manish yadav (@Manishydv90) November 25, 2025

Mary D'Costa (Instagram: @marydcost_ , now private) is the woman at the center of the leaked chats with Palash Muchhal that is considered a reason for the wedding to be postponed right now with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana https://t.co/fIP4QDQHY6 pic.twitter.com/7hjix6oqWg — KarmaYogi (@karma2moksha) November 25, 2025

As of now, none of the leaked chats have been authenticated. Despite this, the rumours have influenced the couple’s public narrative. Smriti has removed all wedding-related content from her pages, while Palash’s social-media posts remain unchanged, continuing to attract discussion.

🚨 SMRITI MANDHANA–PALASH MUCHHAL CONTROVERSY 🚨



- Big rumours online suggest Palash Muchhal may have been involved with choreographer Mary D’Costa before his wedding with Smriti Mandhana.



- Palash was seen sending flirty messages to the girl, inviting her for a swim, a spa… pic.twitter.com/6Jed3DDLCf — Rinkal Mangukiya (@mnmangukiya) November 25, 2025