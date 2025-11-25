‘Arunachal Integral & Inalienable Part Of India’: MEA Slams China's Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India issued a strong diplomatic response on Tuesday after China denied allegations that an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was detained at Shanghai International Airport. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had taken “serious note” of Beijing’s remarks, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is an “integral and inalienable part of India”. The controversy began when Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen travelling from London to Japan on November 21, claimed she faced harassment after Chinese officials said her passport was “invalid” because her birthplace was listed as Arunachal Pradesh.

Our response to media queries on statements made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry⬇️

🔗 https://t.co/3JUnXjIBLc pic.twitter.com/DjEdy7TmTK — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 25, 2025

MEA Reaffirms Arunachal’s Status

In its statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ministry had noted comments made by China’s foreign ministry regarding the “arbitrary detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh”. The MEA reiterated that “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality.”

The ministry added that the matter had been formally taken up with China and stressed that Beijing had “still not been able to explain their actions”.

India Says China Violated Air-Travel Conventions

The MEA said the conduct of Chinese officials was “in violation of several conventions governing international air travel”. It added that China’s actions also contradicted its own regulations, which allow visa-free transit for up to 24 hours for nationals of all countries.

What's The Row

Pema Thongdok said her three-hour layover in Shanghai turned into a distressing ordeal after immigration authorities declared her passport invalid solely due to her Arunachal Pradesh birthplace.

Responding to the complaint, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning rejected the allegations and said, “We learnt that China’s border inspection authorities have gone through the whole process according to the laws and regulations and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned.”