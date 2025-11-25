Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld9 Children, 1 Woman Killed After Pakistan Strikes Hit Eastern Afghanistan

9 Children, 1 Woman Killed After Pakistan Strikes Hit Eastern Afghanistan

The allegation by Taliban comes amid a fragile atmosphere, even as a ceasefire brokered last month technically remains in place. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of launching overnight air strikes across three eastern provinces, claiming the attacks killed 10 civilians, including nine children, and further inflamed already strained relations between the two neighbours. Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesperson for the Afghan government, said on X that Pakistan “bombed” a civilian home in Khost province, killing a woman and nine children, while additional strikes in Kunar and Paktika left four others injured. The allegation comes amid a fragile atmosphere, even as a ceasefire brokered last month technically remains in place. 

Taliban Accuses Pakistan Of ‘Atrocities’

Mujahid condemned the alleged strikes as “atrocities” and “a violation of Afghan territory,” insisting that Afghanistan reserves the right to defend its airspace and citizens. In his statement on X, he said Afghanistan “considers the use of its airspace and territory and defense of its people to be its legitimate right, and at the appropriate time, it will give the necessary response.”

Pakistan’s government and military have not issued an immediate response to the allegation, which surfaces just weeks after Kabul claimed Pakistani drone strikes hit the Afghan capital, triggering cross-border clashes.

Despite the new accusations, the ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Turkey in October was reportedly still holding on Tuesday. Neither Qatar nor Turkey commented immediately on the latest developments.

Iran has also attempted to position itself as a diplomatic intermediary. Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said he met Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday, during a previously scheduled visit. Dar’s office is expected to release a statement regarding the meeting.

Families In Khost Search Through Rubble

In Khost, local residents sifted through the remains of the house that was struck, recovering personal belongings from the wreckage.

“You see the cruelty with your own eyes, that young children, a woman and nine children, were martyred,” said Muhammad Iqbal, who identified the victims as his cousin’s family.

Local tribal leader Mer Adam Khan said the attack appeared to have been carried out by a drone flying over the area around midnight. “It is not known where it came from and by whom,” he added, stating that the home belonged to a local man named Shariat Khan.

“He has not interfered in any government. He lives a poor life here,” Khan said.

Also read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taliban Pakistan Afghanistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
ABP Southern Rising 2025: Annamalai Says He ‘Paid A Price For Being Aggressive’ But Won’t Change Course
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
Cricket
‘He Cried So Much’: Palash’s Mother Explains Why The Wedding Was Postponed
‘He Cried So Much’: Palash’s Mother Explains Why The Wedding Was Postponed
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget