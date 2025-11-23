RR To Get New IPL Home? RCA’s Match-Fixing Allegations Could Result In Relocation: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLRR To Get New IPL Home? RCA’s Match-Fixing Allegations Could Result In Relocation: Report

Could Rajasthan Rajasthan Royals be on the move ahead of IPL 2026? Report suggests relocation far down south for home games next year.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions might be on the move ahead of the competition's next edition.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has served as the franchise's home venue since their inception, but a recent controversy could drive them down south. 

RR were reportedly accused of match fixing by an official of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) during the last season of the IPL.

Now, as per a report by Cricbuzz, the Royals' management has started scouting alternative home venues for IPL 2026, and Pune has emerged as a frontrunner. The franchise has initiated early talks with the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), with discussions centered around the MCA Stadium in Gahunje as a potential new base.

RR Could Play IPL 2026 Home Games In Pune

The said report quoted an MCA official (anonymous) stating this:

"Yes, they were here to find out details about the capacity of the stadium, the nature of the pitches and hotels in the city. Our president, Mr. Rohit Pawar, is very keen that the IPL returns to the city. He is making all possible efforts."

The stadium has hosted IPL matches in the past, having served as the home venue of the now defunct franchises - Pune Warriors India, and Rising Pune Supergiants.

Interestingly, it was reported by the Times Of India a few weeks ago that the MCA had offered their stadium to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to host their home games in IPL next year.

RCB's usual home venue, the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, was handed a suspension following the tragic stampede that occurred during the team’s victory parade earlier this year.

Which of these franchises, if any at all, ends up with a new home venue in IPL 2026 remains to be seen. No statements on the matter have been made officially by RR or RCB so far.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
