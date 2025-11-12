New Home for RCB? Pune Interested In Hosting IPL Champions: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025. Virat Kohli was in tears as the side defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in the final to lift the trophy.

The franchise enjoys a massive fan following across, particularly at home in Bengaluru. However, it looks like they might have to shift base in IPL 2026.

In fact, Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) secretary, Kamlesh Pisal, has reportedly revealed that Pune is in talks to host the defending IPL champions in the competition's next edition.

IPL 2026: RCB To Find New Home In Pune?

According to a report by the Times Of India, MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal said they have offered to host RCB in Pune:

"This arrangement (Pune hosting RCB’s matches) is in discussion but it’s not confirmed yet. They have a problem in Karnataka, because of the stampede that happened. So, they are looking out for a venue and we have offered them our stadium. There are preliminary discussions and there are a couple of technical things which need to be sorted out. If things fall in place then, probably yes, Pune will host the matches,"

For those wondering, The M. Chinnaswamy stadium (which usually serves as RCB's home ground) was suspended after the unfortunate stampede during the franchise's victory parade earlier this year.

Pune has hosted IPL matches in the past, having served as the home venue for two (now-defunct) franchises: Pune Warriors India (2011 - 2013) and then the Rising Pune Supergiants (2016 - 2017).

RCB Is On Sale

Not only is RCB's home ground suspended at the moment, but the franchise has also gone up for sale.

No new owners have been revealed as of this writing, but the current ones expect the sale to be completed next year by the end of March.

Major changes look to be in play for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their first-ever title defense, but how exactly things pan out remains to be seen.

