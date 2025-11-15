Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

With a new strategy in place, RCB aims to retain its successful core while adding a few more impact players.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

RCB IPL 2026 Retained Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore, who ended their 18-year title drought by clinching their maiden IPL trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3, have made some notable changes ahead of IPL 2026.

RCB now heads into the auction with a budget of ₹16.4 crore.

The franchise’s main overseas departure is Liam Livingstone, while Lungi Ngidi, who mostly remained a reserve, has also been released.

On the retention front, Yash Dayal stays with the team despite not playing since IPL final on June 3. Legal issues have kept him out of the UP T20 League, and he hasn’t featured for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy yet. However, RCB appears confident he will be ready for IPL 2026.

Other notable releases include Mayank Agarwal, signed last season as a replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal, and Swastik Chikara, who didn't get a chance to play.

After releasing senior players like Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell during the IPL 2025 mega auction, RCB successfully built a fresh core under the leadership of Rajat Patidar.

The franchise is holding on to most members of its championship-winning squad. Virat Kohli, the face of the franchise, stays after a phenomenal IPL 2025 where he amassed 657 runs with eight half-centuries. Captain Rajat Patidar, who led the team to the title and scored 312 runs in 15 matches, will also continue in his role.

Heading into the auction, RCB’s main focus will be strengthening their fast-bowling bench beyond Hazlewood. With a new strategy in place, RCB aims to retain its successful core while adding a few more impact players.

RCB Retained and Released Players for IPL 2026

RCB Retained Players: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma.

RCB Released Players: Swastik Chikara, Mayank Agarwal, Tim Seifert, Liam Livingstone, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohit Rathee.

RCB Remaining Purse: ₹16.4 crore

RCB Remaining Purse: ₹16.4 crore

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB RCB Retained Players IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE RCB Released Players
