Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals captain won the toss, electing to bowl first.

Royals aim to exploit dew and Punjab's strong chasing reputation.

PBKS batting lineup faces pressure to set a high score.

Yuzvendra Chahal faces his former team in a key matchup.

PBKS vs RR Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 - The PCA New Cricket Stadium, formerly Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is set for a high-octane encounter as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 40 of IPL 2026.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS). On a surface renowned as a "batting paradise," the Royals have opted to back their chase, hoping to exploit any potential dew factor later in the evening and snap Punjab’s dominant winning streak.

The decision is a tactical gamble against a Punjab side that has built a "chasing juggernaut" reputation this season. However, with the average first-innings score at Mullanpur hovering around 212, the pressure is now on the Royals' bowling unit to restrict the league's most aggressive opening pair before they can set a mammoth total.

PBKS vs RR Confirmed Playing XIs: Tactical Adjustments

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Head-to-Head and Ground Dynamics

The historical record remains slightly in favour of the visitors, with Rajasthan Royals holding 17 wins to Punjab’s 13 in their 30 previous encounters. However, the momentum is firmly with the Kings, who have won six of their seven completed matches this season. The Royals are looking to snap a recent slump and solidify their top-four standing as the race to the playoffs intensifies.

The pitch in New Chandigarh is expected to offer true bounce and pace, favouring stroke-makers throughout the 40 overs. With temperatures hovering around 28°C and clear skies, the stage is perfectly set for another high-scoring thriller. The spotlight will be on Yuzvendra Chahal as he faces his former franchise in a battle that could decide the control of the middle overs.