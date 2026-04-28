Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLPBKS vs RR Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

PBKS vs RR Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

PBKS vs RR Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 - Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to field first.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 07:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajasthan Royals captain won the toss, electing to bowl first.
  • Royals aim to exploit dew and Punjab's strong chasing reputation.
  • PBKS batting lineup faces pressure to set a high score.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal faces his former team in a key matchup.

PBKS vs RR Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 - The PCA New Cricket Stadium, formerly Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is set for a high-octane encounter as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 40 of IPL 2026.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS). On a surface renowned as a "batting paradise," the Royals have opted to back their chase, hoping to exploit any potential dew factor later in the evening and snap Punjab’s dominant winning streak.

The decision is a tactical gamble against a Punjab side that has built a "chasing juggernaut" reputation this season. However, with the average first-innings score at Mullanpur hovering around 212, the pressure is now on the Royals' bowling unit to restrict the league's most aggressive opening pair before they can set a mammoth total.

PBKS vs RR Confirmed Playing XIs: Tactical Adjustments

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Head-to-Head and Ground Dynamics

The historical record remains slightly in favour of the visitors, with Rajasthan Royals holding 17 wins to Punjab’s 13 in their 30 previous encounters. However, the momentum is firmly with the Kings, who have won six of their seven completed matches this season. The Royals are looking to snap a recent slump and solidify their top-four standing as the race to the playoffs intensifies.

The pitch in New Chandigarh is expected to offer true bounce and pace, favouring stroke-makers throughout the 40 overs. With temperatures hovering around 28°C and clear skies, the stage is perfectly set for another high-scoring thriller. The spotlight will be on Yuzvendra Chahal as he faces his former franchise in a battle that could decide the control of the middle overs.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the toss for the PBKS vs RR match?

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings.

Which stadium is hosting the PBKS vs RR match?

The match is being held at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, formerly known as Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

What is the historical head-to-head record between PBKS and RR?

Rajasthan Royals have a slight edge with 17 wins against Punjab Kings' 13 in their 30 previous encounters.

What is the average first-innings score at the Mullanpur ground?

The average first-innings score at Mullanpur is around 212, indicating a pitch that favors high scores.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Apr 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Vs RR Live IPL 2026 PBKS Vs RR Playing 11 PBKS Vs RR Toss Result
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
PBKS vs RR Live: Over 9: 6 runs. Bowler: Yash Punja. Punjab Kings: 101/2 (rr 11.22)
IPL 2026, PBKS vs RR Live Score: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Lock Horns With Riyan Parag's Rajasthan
IPL
PM Modi Unveils Six BCCI Indoor Academies Across North-East India
PM Modi Unveils Six BCCI Indoor Academies Across North-East India
IPL
PBKS vs RR Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
PBKS vs RR Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
IPL
PBKS vs RR Live, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Wins Toss And Opts To Bowl First
PBKS vs RR Live, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Wins Toss And Opts To Bowl First
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions
Breaking News: Tension at Jamia University Over Alleged RSS Event, Students Stage Protest
Breaking News: India Brings Back Dawood Aide Salim Dola from Turkey
Politics: Bengal Poll Tension Escalates as Ajay Pal Sharma Seen Reprimanding Election Officials
Bengal Election Firestorm: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan’s “Threat Video” Sparks Major Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget