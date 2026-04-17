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HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni’s IPL Return Date Revealed? Report Points To This CSK Fixture

MS Dhoni’s IPL Return Date Revealed? Report Points To This CSK Fixture

MS Dhoni is yet to play in IPL 2026 due to injury, but could make a comeback for CSK against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans, later this month.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni sidelined with calf strain injury.
  • Dhoni may miss SRH and MI matches.
  • Expected return for Gujarat Titans match on April 26.

MS Dhoni IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have played matches in IPL 2026 so far, but their star player and former captain, MS Dhoni, is yet to make an appearance. He has been sidelined due to injury, calf strain to be specific, but appears to be on the road to recovery. He has travelled to Hyderabad with the Chennai squad ahead of their upcoming match with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but a fresh report by RevSportz suggests that Dhoni could miss that match, as well as the following key clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) too.

When Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL 2026?

As per the said report, Dhoni could represent CSK for the first time in IPL 2026 on April 26 in their match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), led by Shubman Gill. 

The fixture was originally scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but a recent revision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) relocated it to the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which serves as the home venue for the franchise.

Should MS Dhoni feature in this encounter, it is expected to generate significant excitement among fans eager to see the iconic cricketer in action. His presence could also offer a crucial morale boost to CSK, who have struggled so far this season, managing only two wins from five matches, in addition to strengthening the side with his experience and on-field influence.

MS Dhoni IPL Stats

MS Dhoni has been a part of CSK since the inception of IPL all the way back in 2008, but spent two years with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) when the former franchise was suspended. He is the joint-most successful captain in the tournament, alongside Rohit Sharma, having won the league five times. 

In addition, he has led Chennai to success in the now-scrapped Champions League Twenty20 tournament on multiple occasions as well.

As a batsman, Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches, and holds the record for most dismissals as wicketkeeper at 201, followed by Dinesh Karthik with 174 dismissals.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has MS Dhoni not played in IPL 2026 yet?

MS Dhoni has been sidelined due to a calf strain injury. He is currently on the road to recovery.

When is MS Dhoni expected to play his first match in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni could represent CSK for the first time in IPL 2026 on April 26, in their match against the Gujarat Titans.

Where will MS Dhoni's potential return match against Gujarat Titans be played?

The match against Gujarat Titans, where Dhoni might return, has been relocated to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni CSK GT IPL
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