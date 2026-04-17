MS Dhoni’s IPL Return Date Revealed? Report Points To This CSK Fixture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni sidelined with calf strain injury.

Dhoni may miss SRH and MI matches.

Expected return for Gujarat Titans match on April 26.

MS Dhoni IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have played matches in IPL 2026 so far, but their star player and former captain, MS Dhoni, is yet to make an appearance. He has been sidelined due to injury, calf strain to be specific, but appears to be on the road to recovery. He has travelled to Hyderabad with the Chennai squad ahead of their upcoming match with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but a fresh report by RevSportz suggests that Dhoni could miss that match, as well as the following key clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) too.

When Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL 2026?

As per the said report, Dhoni could represent CSK for the first time in IPL 2026 on April 26 in their match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), led by Shubman Gill.

The fixture was originally scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but a recent revision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) relocated it to the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which serves as the home venue for the franchise.

Should MS Dhoni feature in this encounter, it is expected to generate significant excitement among fans eager to see the iconic cricketer in action. His presence could also offer a crucial morale boost to CSK, who have struggled so far this season, managing only two wins from five matches, in addition to strengthening the side with his experience and on-field influence.

MS Dhoni IPL Stats

MS Dhoni has been a part of CSK since the inception of IPL all the way back in 2008, but spent two years with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) when the former franchise was suspended. He is the joint-most successful captain in the tournament, alongside Rohit Sharma, having won the league five times.

In addition, he has led Chennai to success in the now-scrapped Champions League Twenty20 tournament on multiple occasions as well.

As a batsman, Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches, and holds the record for most dismissals as wicketkeeper at 201, followed by Dinesh Karthik with 174 dismissals.