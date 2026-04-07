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HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni And Dewald Brevis Set For Season Debut? Huge Boost For CSK

MS Dhoni And Dewald Brevis Set For Season Debut? Huge Boost For CSK

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis are nearing full fitness for the CSK vs DC match. The legendary keeper will undergo a fitness test as Chennai looks to end their losing streak.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans finally have a reason to celebrate after a difficult start to the IPL 2026 season. Following three consecutive defeats, the five-time champions are reportedly set to welcome back the legendary MS Dhoni and explosive young batter Dewald Brevis for their crucial upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) this Saturday.

The franchise has struggled with tactical direction and middle order stability in their absence, making this double return a potential turning point for the Yellow Army.

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MS Dhoni Nearing Full Fitness

According to reports from Express Sports, the 44-year-old veteran is nearing full recovery from a calf strain that kept him out of the first two weeks of the tournament.

Dhoni is expected to undergo a decisive fitness test. If he clears this medical assessment, he will officially make his season debut.

Thala has already resumed intensive batting practice in the nets and is reportedly looking in sharp touch without any visible discomfort.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to lead, Dhoni’s presence on the field is expected to provide the tactical mentorship and finishing power that CSK has desperately lacked in their opening three losses.

Dewald Brevis Set for Middle Order Role

In another massive boost, South African sensation Dewald Brevis is also reaching peak physical condition. Brevis missed the start of the season due to a side strain but has been travelling with the squad to maintain his rehabilitation schedule.

Head coach Stephen Fleming expressed optimism about the youngster's return, noting that the five-day gap between matches has been ideal for his recovery. Brevis is expected to slot straight into the middle order to add the much needed aggression that was missing during the recent defeat to RCB.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will MS Dhoni play in the upcoming IPL 2026 match?

MS Dhoni is nearing full recovery from a calf strain and is expected to undergo a fitness test. If he passes, he will likely make his season debut against Delhi Capitals.

Who will replace MS Dhoni on the field?

While Ruturaj Gaikwad is captain, Dhoni's presence is expected to provide tactical mentorship and finishing power that CSK has lacked.

Is Dewald Brevis returning to the CSK squad?

Yes, Dewald Brevis is also nearing full physical condition after a side strain and is expected to play in the middle order.

What impact is Dewald Brevis expected to have on the team?

Brevis is anticipated to bring much-needed aggression to the middle order, which was missing in recent matches.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Dewald Brevis
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