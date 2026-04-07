MS Dhoni And Dewald Brevis Set For Season Debut? Huge Boost For CSK

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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans finally have a reason to celebrate after a difficult start to the IPL 2026 season. Following three consecutive defeats, the five-time champions are reportedly set to welcome back the legendary MS Dhoni and explosive young batter Dewald Brevis for their crucial upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) this Saturday.

The franchise has struggled with tactical direction and middle order stability in their absence, making this double return a potential turning point for the Yellow Army.

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MS DHONI AND DEWALD BREVIS RETURN..!!!



- MS and Brevis attending near full fitness ahead of the Delhi Capitals match. (Express Sports). pic.twitter.com/JOIYyUndNI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 7, 2026

MS Dhoni Nearing Full Fitness

According to reports from Express Sports, the 44-year-old veteran is nearing full recovery from a calf strain that kept him out of the first two weeks of the tournament.

Dhoni is expected to undergo a decisive fitness test. If he clears this medical assessment, he will officially make his season debut.

Thala has already resumed intensive batting practice in the nets and is reportedly looking in sharp touch without any visible discomfort.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to lead, Dhoni’s presence on the field is expected to provide the tactical mentorship and finishing power that CSK has desperately lacked in their opening three losses.

Dewald Brevis Set for Middle Order Role

In another massive boost, South African sensation Dewald Brevis is also reaching peak physical condition. Brevis missed the start of the season due to a side strain but has been travelling with the squad to maintain his rehabilitation schedule.

Head coach Stephen Fleming expressed optimism about the youngster's return, noting that the five-day gap between matches has been ideal for his recovery. Brevis is expected to slot straight into the middle order to add the much needed aggression that was missing during the recent defeat to RCB.