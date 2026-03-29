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HomeSportsIPLMI vs KKR IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XI, Toss Time & Pitch Report

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XI, Toss Time & Pitch Report

With both teams packed with star power and match-winners, fans can expect fireworks at the Wankhede Stadium as MI and KKR battle for their first win of IPL 2026.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 12:23 PM (IST)

MI vs KKR predicted playing XI: The second match of IPL 2026 is set for Sunday, featuring a thrilling clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Following the exciting season opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, fans are eager to witness another high-octane contest. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Key Players to Watch

For Mumbai Indians, all eyes will be on Captain Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders’ spotlight will be on Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, and captain Ajinkya Rahane. Pandya leads MI with his all-round prowess, while Rahane commands KKR’s strategy.

Pitch Report: Wankhede Stadium

The Wankhede pitch is known to favor batsmen, making it a challenging surface for bowlers. High totals are often chased successfully here, so the team winning the toss may prefer to field first. With explosive hitters in both squads, a high-scoring affair is anticipated.

Match Prediction

This encounter appears evenly matched. While KKR boasts a strong batting lineup, their bowling is slightly vulnerable. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have a balanced combination of batting and bowling strength. The team batting second could have a slight edge due to the pitch conditions.

MI vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Probable Playing XI – Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford
Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks / Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Impact Player: Mayank Markande

Probable Playing XI – Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik.

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi / Kartik Tyagi

With both teams packed with star power and match-winners, fans can expect fireworks at the Wankhede Stadium as MI and KKR battle for their first win of IPL 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the MI vs KKR match scheduled?

The match is on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The toss is at 7:00 PM IST, with the game starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Who are the key players to watch for MI and KKR?

For MI, watch Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma. For KKR, look out for Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, and Ajinkya Rahane.

What is the nature of the Wankhede Stadium pitch?

The Wankhede pitch typically favors batsmen, leading to high-scoring games. Teams winning the toss might prefer to bowl first.

What is the predicted outcome of the MI vs KKR match?

The match is expected to be evenly contested. The team batting second might have a slight advantage due to the pitch conditions.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Vs Kolkata IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE MI Vs KKR
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