5 Explosive IPL Controversies That Left Fans Stunned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IPL Controversies: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on March 28, 2026, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening clash. Although the league has grown into one of the biggest sporting events in the world, its journey has also been marked by several high-profile controversies. Over the years, a few incidents have stood out and continue to be remembered by fans even today. From on-field altercations to off-field disputes, these controversies have played a significant role in shaping the IPL’s dramatic narrative.

Top 5 IPL Controversies Over The Years

1) Harbhajan Singh–Sreesanth Slap Controversy

One of the earliest and most shocking moments in IPL history came during the inaugural season. Following a match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Harbhajan Singh slapped fast-bowler S. Sreesanth after the match.

The incident created massive uproar, even though footage of the altercation surfaced much later. Harbhajan later issued multiple public apologies, and over time, the two cricketers have moved past the episode and share a cordial relationship today.

2) Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir

Few on-field rivalries in IPL history have generated as much attention as the clashes between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The first major altercation occurred in IPL 2013 in a match involving RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

After Virat Kohli was dismissed in that match, he and Gambhir had a heated exchange and needed to separated by on-field players.

Nearly a decade later, tensions resurfaced in IPL 2023 when Kohli was involved in another confrontation with Gambhir, who was then serving as mentor for Lucknow Super Giants. Despite the fiery exchanges, both have maintained that such moments are part and parcel of competitive cricket.

3) Keiron Pollard vs Mitchell Starc

Perhaps the most heated on-field clash in the IPL has been between MI's Keiron Pollard and RCB's Mitchell Starc during a match between the two sides at the Wankhede Stadium.

The two international stars were seen locking horns on multiple occasions at the night, ultimately leading to Pollard flinging his bat towards Starc, sparking a heated confrontation before umpires and players stepped in to calm tensions.

4) Shah Rukh Khan’s Wankhede Stadium Ban

In 2012, KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan found himself at the center of controversy after an altercation with security staff at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium following a match against MI.

The situation escalated quickly, leading to a police complaint being filed. As a result, the Mumbai Cricket Association imposed a five-year ban on Shah Rukh Khan from entering the stadium, making it one of the most talked-about off-field incidents in IPL history.

5) MS Dhoni’s Heated Argument With Umpires

Known for his calm demeanor, MS Dhoni surprised many during a 2019 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Chasing 18 runs in the final over, a disputed no-ball decision involving Ben Stokes sparked controversy.

After the on-field umpires reversed their initial call, Dhoni walked onto the field from the dugout to question the decision, an extremely rare sight for the former India captain. The act led to him being fined 50 percent of his match fee, but the moment remains one of the most debated incidents in the league.