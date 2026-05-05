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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Final Venue In Doubt? BCCI May Shift From Chinnaswamy Stadium: Report

IPL 2026 Final Venue In Doubt? BCCI May Shift From Chinnaswamy Stadium: Report

IPL 2026 final venue reportedly remains uncertain as ticket allocation issues in Bengaluru create complications, raising the possibility of the summit clash being shifted.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 May 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IPL 2026 final venue uncertain due to ticket distribution issues.
  • BCCI considering alternate venues if ticket row isn't resolved.
  • Final decision pending as IPL 2026 Playoffs approach fast.

IPL 2026 Final Venue Row: With the business end of the Indian Premier League 2026 season fast approaching, uncertainty has suddenly surrounded one of the tournament’s most crucial details, the venue for the final. Traditionally, the championship match is staged at the home ground of the defending champions. This year, that would point to the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, home of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, an unexpected off-field issue is complicating matters for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ticket Controversy Creates Uncertainty

A report by ANI has highlighted challenges tied to ticket distribution currently under discussion, quoting an unnamed BCCI source stating:

“IPL 2026 playoffs and final venue will be announced soon. Matches likely to be divided into Punjab and Karnataka, the last time winner should host the final, but MLA ticket issue is creating problems in Bengaluru, and if there is no solution, then bcci will move the final to another city,”

This non-cricketing factor seems to have now become a key hurdle in finalising Bengaluru as the host city for the IPL 2026 final.

Also Check: Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Emotional Toll On Sanjiv Goenka After 'Tough' IPL Campaign

The situation traces back to comments made ahead of the season opener involving Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and RCB. Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar had reportedly suggested that legislators should be allotted a fixed number of tickets, arguing that elected officials deserve VIP access.

Following this, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar indicated that MLAs and MPs would receive three tickets each for matches involving RCB. However, there was a caveat, these tickets were said to be non-transferable and limited to personal or family use.

Final Decision Still Pending

With Playoff fixtures nearing, BCCI may be under pressure to make a call soon. While Bengaluru remains a strong contender, the unresolved concerns could force a shift to an alternate venue.

For now, fans await clarity, as the fate of the IPL 2026 final hangs in the balance.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the IPL 2026 final traditionally held?

Traditionally, the IPL final is held at the home ground of the defending champions. This year, that would be the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, home of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

What is causing uncertainty about the IPL 2026 final venue?

An off-field issue related to ticket distribution, specifically a dispute over MLA ticket allocations, is creating problems for hosting the final in Bengaluru.

What is the MLA ticket issue in Bengaluru?

Some MLAs have suggested they should be allotted a fixed number of tickets for matches. While Deputy Chief Minister indicated MLAs would get three non-transferable tickets, this has complicated venue finalization.

Could the IPL 2026 final be moved from Bengaluru?

Yes, if a solution to the ticket issue isn't found, the BCCI may move the final to another city. The venue decision is still pending.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI IPL Final IPL 2026 Chinnaswamy Stadium
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