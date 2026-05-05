IPL 2026 Final Venue In Doubt? BCCI May Shift From Chinnaswamy Stadium: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2026 final venue uncertain due to ticket distribution issues.

BCCI considering alternate venues if ticket row isn't resolved.

Final decision pending as IPL 2026 Playoffs approach fast.

IPL 2026 Final Venue Row: With the business end of the Indian Premier League 2026 season fast approaching, uncertainty has suddenly surrounded one of the tournament’s most crucial details, the venue for the final. Traditionally, the championship match is staged at the home ground of the defending champions. This year, that would point to the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, home of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, an unexpected off-field issue is complicating matters for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ticket Controversy Creates Uncertainty

A report by ANI has highlighted challenges tied to ticket distribution currently under discussion, quoting an unnamed BCCI source stating:

“IPL 2026 playoffs and final venue will be announced soon. Matches likely to be divided into Punjab and Karnataka, the last time winner should host the final, but MLA ticket issue is creating problems in Bengaluru, and if there is no solution, then bcci will move the final to another city,”

This non-cricketing factor seems to have now become a key hurdle in finalising Bengaluru as the host city for the IPL 2026 final.

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The situation traces back to comments made ahead of the season opener involving Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and RCB. Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar had reportedly suggested that legislators should be allotted a fixed number of tickets, arguing that elected officials deserve VIP access.

Following this, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar indicated that MLAs and MPs would receive three tickets each for matches involving RCB. However, there was a caveat, these tickets were said to be non-transferable and limited to personal or family use.

Final Decision Still Pending

With Playoff fixtures nearing, BCCI may be under pressure to make a call soon. While Bengaluru remains a strong contender, the unresolved concerns could force a shift to an alternate venue.

For now, fans await clarity, as the fate of the IPL 2026 final hangs in the balance.