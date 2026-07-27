Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon Amid Ruckus Over Police Action During Jantar Mantar Protest

The proceedings in the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 PM after the Lower House protested the police action during Jantar Mantar protest on July 20. Rajya Sabha was also adjourned amid Opposition protests.

As the session began, Opposition began raising slogans in the Lok Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on the NEET row and the police action. Speaker Om Birla then urged the Opposition MPs to return to their seats and maintain discipline.

"I am once again urging you. Action will have to be taken against those honourable members who violate the dignity and decorum of the House," Speaker Om Birla said. When the uproar continued, the House was adjourned.

Earlier today, Opposition parties continued their protest outside Parliament over the July 20 clash between students and security personnel during the 'Chalo Sansad' march, with sources saying they would not participate in the discussion in the House.

The Opposition has maintained that the government must address allegations of excessive force used against students during the protest and has demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident.

The July 20 march was organised by students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG and CBSE examinations. The demonstration turned tense when protesters attempted to move towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar, leading to clashes with security personnel.

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Rahul Gandhi Accuses Government Of 'Brutality'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the government of using "brutality" against protesting students, alleging that AK-47 bullets were fired at students in Bihar and pellet guns were used against protesters in Delhi.

In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that hundreds of students had been arrested in Bihar and FIRs registered against them.

"The entire system is downright murderous against students," Gandhi said.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier assurance that no cases would be registered against peaceful protesters, Gandhi asked why students were facing legal action instead.

"Mr. Modi, where did your promise go that no FIRs would be filed against students and they would be released? Instead, deadly attacks and brutality are being unleashed on them," he said.

Gandhi also alleged that similar incidents had taken place in multiple states, claiming, "In Delhi, pellet guns were fired at students, and in Bihar, AK-47s."

He demanded that the Prime Minister apologise to students and take action against those responsible for the alleged use of force.

ALSO READ: Bihar NEET Protest: SIT Officer Suspended After 3 Injured In Alleged AK-47 Firing In Siwan; 100 Named In FIR

Opposition Leaders Discuss Parliament Strategy

Meanwhile, Opposition floor leaders held a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House to discuss their strategy for the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, and other senior leaders including K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress, Mahua Manjhi of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Ramji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party and P. Sandosh Kumar of the CPI.

The Opposition has moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha and suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an immediate discussion on what it described as the "brutal and disproportionate" use of force against students.

The political standoff comes even as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar was called off following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and government assurances on issues including compensation for NEET-related suicide victims and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.