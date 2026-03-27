RCB Name To Change? New Owners Break Silence; Plan ‘Close Conversations’ With Virat Kohli

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RCB Name Change? As the gavel falls on a historic $1.78 billion (₹16,700 crore) deal, the new power players behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are stepping into the light. With the 2026 season opener just hours away, the consortium, led by the Aditya Birla Group and Times Group, has addressed the two biggest questions on every fan's mind: the team’s identity and the future of its heartbeat, Virat Kohli.

Will the "Royal Challengers" Name Change?

Despite moving away from its original liquor-brand roots, the new owners have confirmed that the iconic RCB name is here to stay. Speaking to PTI, Satyan Gajwani, Chairman of Times Internet and future Vice-Chairman of RCB, emphasized the strength of the existing brand.

"Our attitude today is that the franchise, its brand, its performance both on and off the pitch, has been extremely strong, and so our default position is to support the team, its vision, its approach, and its execution as they've done to date," Gajwani told PTI.

Ananya Birla also took to social media to reassure the "12th Man" army, signaling that the "Play Bold" philosophy remains the bedrock of the franchise.

The 'Close Conversation' With Kohli

Virat Kohli has been the soul of RCB for 18 seasons, and the new leadership is making it clear that he will remain central to their strategy. Rather than imposing a new corporate structure, the owners plan to sit down with the legend himself.

"Virat is an iconic player, and we're grateful to be able to partner with him," Gajwani stated in his interview with PTI. "When the deal finally gets completed, I'm sure we will have close conversations with him and his team to understand their goals and objectives, and how we can collaboratively drive success for all involved."

IPL: The Highest Growth Opportunity

The entry of American giants like Blackstone and Bolt Ventures (owners of the Philadelphia 76ers) into the RCB fold isn't a coincidence. According to Gajwani, the global investment community now views the IPL as a top-tier asset.

"Many of these investors see the IPL as the highest growth sports opportunity around the world today. It is great validation for the IPL and WPL's success to date and their promise and trajectory ahead," he told PTI.

With the Aditya Birla Group bringing industrial scale and the Times Group adding media depth, the new RCB era officially begins this Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against SRH.