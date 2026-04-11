IPL 2026: SRH Creates History With Record-Breaking Power Play Blitz vs PBKS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunrisers Hyderabad made IPL 2026 record scoring 105 runs in powerplay.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head dominated Punjab Kings bowlers.

SRH achieved 100-plus powerplay scores for third time.

SRH Set IPL 2026 Record: Players of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a stunning display of power-hitting in IPL 2026, registering a record-breaking 105 runs in the powerplay against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the highest total in the first six overs this season. SRH’s explosive beginning rewrote the record books for IPL 2026, surpassing the previous best set just a day earlier. Their aggressive intent from ball one put immediate pressure on the opposition, with the opening pair dictating terms throughout the powerplay.

Abhishek-Head Duo Runs Riot

The carnage was led by Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, who dismantled the PBKS bowling attack with fearless strokeplay. Abhishek was particularly destructive, racing to 66 runs within the first six overs at a remarkable strike rate of 300.

He eventually finished with 74 off just 28 deliveries, while Head contributed a brisk 38 from 23 balls. Together, the duo hammered 9 sixes and 10 fours, with a staggering 94 runs coming purely through boundaries, highlighting their dominance.

With this effort, SRH not only set the benchmark for the current season but also strengthened their legacy in IPL history when it comes to powerplay scoring.

Historic Pattern For SRH

SRH have now achieved the rare feat of breaching the 100-run mark in the powerplay on three occasions, more than any other side in IPL history. Their previous records underline a consistent ability to maximise the fielding restrictions.

125 runs - SRH vs DC

107 runs - SRH vs LSG

105 runs - SRH vs PBKS

Interestingly, the previous day saw Rajasthan Royals post 97 runs in the powerplay against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), powered by a blistering start from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who brought up a rapid half-century in just 15 balls.

Beyond the team achievement today, Abhishek Sharma is also closing in on a personal milestone. He now needs just 76 more runs to reach 2,000 runs in his IPL career, underlining his growing stature in the tournament.

SRH’s latest performance not only delivered a statement win but also reinforced their reputation as one of the most dangerous batting units in the competition.