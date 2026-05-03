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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings After GT's Win Over PBKS

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings After GT's Win Over PBKS

IPL 2026 Points Table: IPL 2026 Points Table updated after Match 46. Gujarat Titans reach 12 points following a 4-wicket victory against Punjab Kings. View the full standings and NRR.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 03 May 2026 11:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gujarat Titans edged Punjab Kings by four wickets in Ahmedabad.
  • Titans now join a cluster of teams at twelve points.
  • Punjab Kings remain atop the league standings.
  • Race for top playoff spots intensifies with tight standings.

IPL 2026 Points Table: Gujarat Titans secured a vital four-wicket victory against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing 164, the hosts reached 167 for 6 with one ball remaining. Jason Holder claimed four wickets for 24 runs to stifle Punjab, while Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar played pivotal roles with the bat to guide their side home in a final-over thriller.

The Race for the Top Spot

The defeat for Punjab Kings has narrowed the gap at the summit of the league standings. While the Kings remain in first place with thirteen points, three other teams have now reached the twelve-point mark. This result ensures that the battle for a top-two finish will remain competitive as the leading sides enter their final run of fixtures.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad currently lead the chasing pack, with both sides possessing superior net run rates compared to the middle-order teams. The consistency of the top five franchises has created a significant divide between the playoff contenders and the bottom half of the table, where Chennai and Delhi struggle to stay in touch.

Titans Join the Twelve Point Cluster

The successful run chase in Ahmedabad has propelled Gujarat Titans into fifth position, matching the points total of the three teams directly above them. Despite having played ten matches, one more than several of their immediate rivals, the Titans have recovered from a poor start to become serious contenders for the post-season matches in May.

The pressure now shifts to the mid-table teams who must win their games in hand to avoid falling behind. With only one point separating the first and fifth positions, every boundary and wicket will influence the final standings. The upcoming fixtures for the lower-ranked teams will be decisive in determining if the current top five can be challenged.

IPL 2026 Points Table After GT vs PBKS Match

PBKS: 9 Matches, 6 Wins, 2 Losses, 13 Points, +0.855 NRR 

RCB: 9 Matches, 6 Wins, 3 Losses, 12 Points, +1.420 NRR

SRH: 10 Matches, 6 Wins, 4 Losses, 12 Points, +0.644 NRR

RR: 10 Matches, 6 Wins, 4 Losses, 12 Points, +0.510 NRR

GT: 10 Matches, 6 Wins, 4 Losses, 12 Points, -0.147 NRR

CSK: 9 Matches, 4 Wins, 5 Losses, 8 Points, +0.005 NRR

DC: 9 Matches, 4 Wins, 5 Losses, 8 Points, -0.895 NRR

KKR: 9 Matches, 3 Wins, 5 Losses, 7 Points, -0.539 NRR

MI: 9 Matches, 2 Wins, 7 Losses, 4 Points, -0.803 NRR

LSG: 8 Matches, 2 Wins, 6 Losses, 4 Points, -1.106 NRR

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings?

Gujarat Titans won by four wickets, successfully chasing 164 with one ball remaining.

What is Punjab Kings' current position in the IPL 2026 Points Table?

Punjab Kings remain in first place with thirteen points despite their loss to Gujarat Titans.

Which teams are currently at the twelve-point mark with Punjab Kings?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad are among the teams at the twelve-point mark.

Where do Gujarat Titans stand in the points table after their win?

Gujarat Titans have moved into fifth position with twelve points, joining a cluster of teams.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 11:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 GT Vs PBKS IPL 2026 Points Table IPL 2026 Standings
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