BCCI Scrapped IPL Opening Ceremony For Second Time; Here's The First Instance

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IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Cancelled: The nineteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off this Saturday, but the usual high-decibel Bollywood performances and laser shows will be noticeably absent. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially cancelled the IPL 2026 opening ceremony as a mark of respect for the 11 fans who lost their lives in a tragic stampede in Bengaluru last year.

While fans are used to star-studded inaugurations, this isn't the first time the board has prioritized sensitivity over spectacle. Here is a look at why the ceremony was scrapped this year and when it happened last.

Honoring the June 4 Stampede After RCB's Victory

The decision is a direct tribute to the victims of the June 4, 2025, incident. Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL title win, celebrations in the city turned fatal when overcrowding led to a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, claiming 11 lives.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the decision to skip the festivities for the IPL 19 season opener between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL 2026 in Bengaluru," Saikia told The Times of India. "The BCCI is not organizing any cultural or entertainment show as a mark of respect to the departed souls."

To further honor the fans, RCB has announced they will leave 11 seats permanently vacant at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, ensuring those lost are "with the team forever."

When Was the Last Time IPL Opening Ceremony Was Cancelled?

The last time the IPL began without an opening ceremony was in 2019 (IPL 12). Following the horrific Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) took a firm stand.

Pulwama Attack In 2019: Instead of spending on a glitzy show, the BCCI donated the entire allocated budget, approximately ₹20 crore, to the families of the martyred soldiers.

The Pandemic Years: While the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons saw scaled-back or "virtual" launches due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the 2019 and 2026 cancellations remain the only instances where the board proactively scrapped

A "Grand" Finale Instead

While the start of the season remains subdued, the BCCI hasn't ruled out a celebration entirely. Plans are already in motion for a massive closing ceremony on May 31, the day of the IPL 2026 final. The board aims to balance the opening day’s restraint with a significant celebratory finale once the tournament reaches its conclusion.