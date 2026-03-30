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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Nightmare Debut For Sanju Samson In RR vs CSK Match - Watch

IPL 2026: Nightmare Debut For Sanju Samson In RR vs CSK Match - Watch

IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - A 140kph nightmare! Sanju Samson’s debut for CSK lasted just 7 balls as Nandre Burger shattered his stumps. See the dramatic moment from tonight's RR vs CSK match.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 08:06 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - The highly anticipated arrival of Sanju Samson in Chennai Super Kings colors was met with a brutal reality check at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. In a script that felt more like a tragedy than a triumph, the former Rajasthan Royals captain saw his debut for the five-time champions end in a shattered off-stump and a stunned silence from the Guwahati crowd.

Entering the season after the trade, facing his former franchise in his first outing only added to the dramatic weight of the moment. However, the celebration of a new era for Chennai was cut short by a 140kph delivery from Nandre Burger.

The drama unfolded in the 1.6 over. Samson, having just managed 6 runs off 7 balls, looked to assert his authority early in the powerplay. However, Burger had other plans.

Watch Video

CSK Top-Order Collapse

Samson’s departure triggered a broader crisis for the Chennai Super Kings. The Rajasthan Royals’ seamers, led by Burger and Jofra Archer, exploited the early moisture in the Guwahati air to devastating effect. By the time the third over concluded, the scoreboard painted a grim picture for the visitors at 19/3.

The early loss of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and young opener Ayush Mhatre, followed quickly by Samson, has left the CSK middle order exposed far earlier than anticipated. With Archer maintaining a tight economy of 5.5 and Burger already claiming two scalps for just 3 runs, the "Yellow Army" is currently facing an uphill battle to post a competitive total on a challenging track.

Pressure on the Middle Order

The collapse has highlighted the massive void left by MS Dhoni, who is currently sidelined with a calf strain. Without the tactical composure of  MS Dhoni at the crease or in the dugout, the responsibility to steady the ship has fallen squarely on Sarfaraz Khan and Matt Short.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Sanju Samson playing for in this IPL 2026 match?

Sanju Samson is making his debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this IPL 2026 match against his former franchise, the Rajasthan Royals.

What happened to Sanju Samson in his CSK debut?

Sanju Samson's debut for CSK ended quickly when he was dismissed by Nandre Burger for 6 runs off 7 balls, with his off-stump being shattered.

What was the score of CSK after the early wickets?

After the early loss of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, and Sanju Samson, CSK was struggling at 19/3 by the end of the third over.

Why is the CSK middle order under pressure?

The early collapse of the top order has exposed the CSK middle order, with MS Dhoni also sidelined due to a calf strain, leaving Sarfaraz Khan and Matt Short to stabilize the innings.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
RR Vs CSK IPL 2026 SANJU SAMSON RR Vs CSK Live
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