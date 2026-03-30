Sanju Samson is making his debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this IPL 2026 match against his former franchise, the Rajasthan Royals.
IPL 2026: Nightmare Debut For Sanju Samson In RR vs CSK Match - Watch
IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - A 140kph nightmare! Sanju Samson’s debut for CSK lasted just 7 balls as Nandre Burger shattered his stumps. See the dramatic moment from tonight's RR vs CSK match.
IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - The highly anticipated arrival of Sanju Samson in Chennai Super Kings colors was met with a brutal reality check at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. In a script that felt more like a tragedy than a triumph, the former Rajasthan Royals captain saw his debut for the five-time champions end in a shattered off-stump and a stunned silence from the Guwahati crowd.
Entering the season after the trade, facing his former franchise in his first outing only added to the dramatic weight of the moment. However, the celebration of a new era for Chennai was cut short by a 140kph delivery from Nandre Burger.
The drama unfolded in the 1.6 over. Samson, having just managed 6 runs off 7 balls, looked to assert his authority early in the powerplay. However, Burger had other plans.
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𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 🎶— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2026
Nandre Burger 🤝 Jofra Archer #RR fans, how was that for a start? 😉
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/UzbuFk5G26#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvCSK | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/iqLU8yIgcX
CSK Top-Order Collapse
Samson’s departure triggered a broader crisis for the Chennai Super Kings. The Rajasthan Royals’ seamers, led by Burger and Jofra Archer, exploited the early moisture in the Guwahati air to devastating effect. By the time the third over concluded, the scoreboard painted a grim picture for the visitors at 19/3.
The early loss of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and young opener Ayush Mhatre, followed quickly by Samson, has left the CSK middle order exposed far earlier than anticipated. With Archer maintaining a tight economy of 5.5 and Burger already claiming two scalps for just 3 runs, the "Yellow Army" is currently facing an uphill battle to post a competitive total on a challenging track.
Pressure on the Middle Order
The collapse has highlighted the massive void left by MS Dhoni, who is currently sidelined with a calf strain. Without the tactical composure of MS Dhoni at the crease or in the dugout, the responsibility to steady the ship has fallen squarely on Sarfaraz Khan and Matt Short.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Sanju Samson playing for in this IPL 2026 match?
What happened to Sanju Samson in his CSK debut?
Sanju Samson's debut for CSK ended quickly when he was dismissed by Nandre Burger for 6 runs off 7 balls, with his off-stump being shattered.
What was the score of CSK after the early wickets?
After the early loss of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, and Sanju Samson, CSK was struggling at 19/3 by the end of the third over.
Why is the CSK middle order under pressure?
The early collapse of the top order has exposed the CSK middle order, with MS Dhoni also sidelined due to a calf strain, leaving Sarfaraz Khan and Matt Short to stabilize the innings.