Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLLSG Captain Rishabh Pant Rallies Squad With Pep Talk Before IPL 2026

LSG Captain Rishabh Pant Rallies Squad With Pep Talk Before IPL 2026

LSG will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1 at the Ekana Stadium. They will then travel to Hyderabad for their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant shared a pep talk with the new joinees in the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026, saying that "let's take whatever we can from all these gentlemen here and try to build something for this season."

During the mini auction held last December, LSG signed six players; Sri Lankan sensation Wanindu Hasaranga, South African Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, local boy Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi and Josh Inglis, to complete their squad with a blend of experience and potential. They also traded Arjun Tendulkar from Mumbai Indians and Indian pacer Mohammad Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"A lot of people are from last year. A few new faces for sure. Welcome, everyone. Let's look to build the relationships. If we don't talk about cricket, we're not going to improve. As an individual, let's take whatever we can from all these gentlemen here and try to build something for this season to look forward to," Pant said in a video shared by LSG.

Pant-led LSG only managed six wins. Despite hitting an unbeaten 118 in LSG’s final league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it didn’t help the side’s cause as they finished seventh in the points table.

"When we come into a season, every time there is a thought in our mind that lets's build something; let's look to win. But at the same time to be clear in your thought process, what do you want to do? What do you want to achieve as an individual and as a team... And this is the best time to have that clarity. This is kind of a season camp, but still a pre-season camp because the rest of the squad will join from March 15-16, mostly," he added.

"So it's just getting to know each other. Let's spend a good time with each other and have a great time, yeah? Let's keep communicating. Lots of energy. Lots of fun. Lots of learning. Let's create something," Pant concluded.

LSG will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1 at the Ekana Stadium. They will then travel to Hyderabad for their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Rishabh Pant's message to the new Lucknow Super Giants players?

Rishabh Pant encouraged new joinees to learn from experienced players and build something special for the upcoming season. He emphasized improving through communication and clear thought processes.

Which new players did LSG sign in the mini-auction?

LSG signed Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, and Josh Inglis. They also traded Arjun Tendulkar and Mohammad Shami.

When does the rest of the LSG squad join?

The rest of the squad is expected to join from March 15-16, marking the continuation of their pre-season camp.

Who will LSG play against in their first two IPL 2026 matches?

LSG will start their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 1, followed by a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5.

Published at : 13 Mar 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant IPL LSG IPL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
LSG Captain Rishabh Pant Rallies Squad With Pep Talk Before IPL 2026
LSG Captain Rishabh Pant Rallies Squad With Pep Talk Before IPL 2026
IPL
Faf du Plessis Says Rishabh Pant Faces ‘Most Pressure’ In IPL 2026 After Tough Season With LSG
Faf du Plessis Says Rishabh Pant Faces ‘Most Pressure’ In IPL 2026 After Tough Season With LSG
IPL
Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Abrar Ahmed Signing
Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Abrar Ahmed Signing
IPL
Kavya Maran, Sunrisers Face Heavy Backlash For Buying Pakistani Player At The Hundred Auction
Kavya Maran, Sunrisers Face Heavy Backlash For Buying Pakistani Player At The Hundred Auction
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: 14 Days of Middle East Conflict – Iran Strikes, US & Israel Retaliate
Breaking Report: First Indian Oil Ship Safely Passes Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran Conflict
Urgent Update: Iran Missile Attack on US Base in Turkey Thwarted; Dubai Industrial Fire Reported
Breaking Update: LPG Shortage Hits Students & Hotels Hard; Induction & Diesel Stoves See 40% Spike
BREAKING: Opposition Women MPs Lead Fierce LPG Crisis Protest Inside Indian Parliament
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Iran War Persists, India Allows Chinese Investments, U.S. Pressures Delhi
Opinion
Embed widget