Here's How Much MS Dhoni Earns Per Match - Details Inside

Determining MS Dhoni's "salary per match" requires looking at two distinct components: his fixed contract value and the official match fees introduced by the BCCI. As of the 2026 IPL season, here is the breakdown of what MS Dhoni earns:

Contracted Salary (Retention)

For the 2025-2026 cycle, MS Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the "uncapped player" rule.

Annual Salary: ₹4 Crore per season.

Per-Match Breakdown: Since a team plays a minimum of 14 league matches, his base contract earns him approximately ₹28.57 Lakh per match.

Official Match Fees

Starting from the 2025 season, BCCI introduced a mandatory match fee for all players in the playing XI (including the Impact Player).

Match Fee: ₹7.5 Lakh per game.

Total Earnings per Match: When you combine his retention value and the per-game fee, MS Dhoni earns roughly ₹36 Lakh for every match he takes the field.

Historical Context (International vs. IPL)

MS Dhoni is currently a "retired" international player, but his earnings structure was different during his peak years with Team India:

Category: IPL 2026 (Current)

Retention/Annual Salary: ₹4 Crore (Uncapped)

Match Fee (Per Game): ₹7.5 Lakh

Category: IPL Peak (2018-2021)

Retention/Annual Salary: ₹15 Crore

Match Fee (Per Game): ₹0 (Match fees didn’t exist then)

Category: BCCI (International)

Retention/Annual Salary: ₹5 Crore (Grade A)

Match Fee (Per Game): ₹15L (Test), ₹6L (ODI), ₹3L (T20I)

Summary Of 2026 Earnings

Fixed Season Pay: ₹4,00,00,000

Variable Match Fees: ₹7,50,000 per appearance

Estimated Total (14 matches): ₹5.05 Crore

Note: If Dhoni misses matches due to injury (as reported with his recent calf strain in early April 2026), his ₹4 crore retention salary is typically protected by franchise insurance, but he would not receive the ₹7.5 lakh match fee for games in which he is not part of the playing squad.

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