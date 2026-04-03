MS Dhoni earns roughly ₹36 Lakh per match in IPL 2026. This combines his retention value and the official match fee.
Here's How Much MS Dhoni Earns Per Match - Details Inside
MS Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings under the “uncapped player” category for the 2025-2026 cycle.
Determining MS Dhoni's "salary per match" requires looking at two distinct components: his fixed contract value and the official match fees introduced by the BCCI. As of the 2026 IPL season, here is the breakdown of what MS Dhoni earns:
Contracted Salary (Retention)
For the 2025-2026 cycle, MS Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the "uncapped player" rule.
Annual Salary: ₹4 Crore per season.
Per-Match Breakdown: Since a team plays a minimum of 14 league matches, his base contract earns him approximately ₹28.57 Lakh per match.
Official Match Fees
Starting from the 2025 season, BCCI introduced a mandatory match fee for all players in the playing XI (including the Impact Player).
Match Fee: ₹7.5 Lakh per game.
Total Earnings per Match: When you combine his retention value and the per-game fee, MS Dhoni earns roughly ₹36 Lakh for every match he takes the field.
Historical Context (International vs. IPL)
MS Dhoni is currently a "retired" international player, but his earnings structure was different during his peak years with Team India:
Category: IPL 2026 (Current)
Retention/Annual Salary: ₹4 Crore (Uncapped)
Match Fee (Per Game): ₹7.5 Lakh
Category: IPL Peak (2018-2021)
Retention/Annual Salary: ₹15 Crore
Match Fee (Per Game): ₹0 (Match fees didn’t exist then)
Category: BCCI (International)
Retention/Annual Salary: ₹5 Crore (Grade A)
Match Fee (Per Game): ₹15L (Test), ₹6L (ODI), ₹3L (T20I)
Summary Of 2026 Earnings
Fixed Season Pay: ₹4,00,00,000
Variable Match Fees: ₹7,50,000 per appearance
Estimated Total (14 matches): ₹5.05 Crore
Note: If Dhoni misses matches due to injury (as reported with his recent calf strain in early April 2026), his ₹4 crore retention salary is typically protected by franchise insurance, but he would not receive the ₹7.5 lakh match fee for games in which he is not part of the playing squad.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is MS Dhoni's approximate earning per match in IPL 2026?
How much is MS Dhoni's annual salary with Chennai Super Kings for the 2025-2026 cycle?
MS Dhoni's annual salary with CSK is ₹4 Crore per season. This is based on his retention under the 'uncapped player' rule.
What is the official match fee introduced by the BCCI for players?
The BCCI introduced a mandatory match fee of ₹7.5 Lakh per game for all players in the playing XI, starting from the 2025 season.
What happens to MS Dhoni's earnings if he misses matches due to injury?
If MS Dhoni misses matches, his ₹4 Crore retention salary is usually protected by franchise insurance. However, he would not receive the ₹7.5 Lakh match fee for those games.