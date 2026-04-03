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HomeSportsIPLHere's How Much MS Dhoni Earns Per Match - Details Inside

Here's How Much MS Dhoni Earns Per Match - Details Inside

MS Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings under the “uncapped player” category for the 2025-2026 cycle.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 08:28 PM (IST)

Determining MS Dhoni's "salary per match" requires looking at two distinct components: his fixed contract value and the official match fees introduced by the BCCI. As of the 2026 IPL season, here is the breakdown of what MS Dhoni earns:

Contracted Salary (Retention)

For the 2025-2026 cycle, MS Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the "uncapped player" rule.

Annual Salary: ₹4 Crore per season.

Per-Match Breakdown: Since a team plays a minimum of 14 league matches, his base contract earns him approximately ₹28.57 Lakh per match.

Official Match Fees

Starting from the 2025 season, BCCI introduced a mandatory match fee for all players in the playing XI (including the Impact Player).

Match Fee: ₹7.5 Lakh per game.

Total Earnings per Match: When you combine his retention value and the per-game fee, MS Dhoni earns roughly ₹36 Lakh for every match he takes the field.

Historical Context (International vs. IPL)

MS Dhoni is currently a "retired" international player, but his earnings structure was different during his peak years with Team India:

Category: IPL 2026 (Current)

Retention/Annual Salary: ₹4 Crore (Uncapped)

Match Fee (Per Game): ₹7.5 Lakh

Category: IPL Peak (2018-2021)

Retention/Annual Salary: ₹15 Crore

Match Fee (Per Game): ₹0 (Match fees didn’t exist then)

Category: BCCI (International)

Retention/Annual Salary: ₹5 Crore (Grade A)

Match Fee (Per Game): ₹15L (Test), ₹6L (ODI), ₹3L (T20I)

Summary Of 2026 Earnings

Fixed Season Pay: ₹4,00,00,000

Variable Match Fees: ₹7,50,000 per appearance

Estimated Total (14 matches): ₹5.05 Crore

Note: If Dhoni misses matches due to injury (as reported with his recent calf strain in early April 2026), his ₹4 crore retention salary is typically protected by franchise insurance, but he would not receive the ₹7.5 lakh match fee for games in which he is not part of the playing squad.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is MS Dhoni's approximate earning per match in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni earns roughly ₹36 Lakh per match in IPL 2026. This combines his retention value and the official match fee.

How much is MS Dhoni's annual salary with Chennai Super Kings for the 2025-2026 cycle?

MS Dhoni's annual salary with CSK is ₹4 Crore per season. This is based on his retention under the 'uncapped player' rule.

What is the official match fee introduced by the BCCI for players?

The BCCI introduced a mandatory match fee of ₹7.5 Lakh per game for all players in the playing XI, starting from the 2025 season.

What happens to MS Dhoni's earnings if he misses matches due to injury?

If MS Dhoni misses matches, his ₹4 Crore retention salary is usually protected by franchise insurance. However, he would not receive the ₹7.5 Lakh match fee for those games.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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