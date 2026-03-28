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HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni IPL 2026 Injury Blow: Top 3 Replacements For CSK

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Injury Blow: Top 3 Replacements For CSK

CSK will miss veteran player MS Dhoni for the first two weeks of IPL 2026, opening doors for new talent to step up and fill the void.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
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MS Dhoni Potential IPL Replacements: In a major development ahead of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will seemingly begin their campaign without their iconic figure and former captain MS Dhoni, who is expected to miss at least the first two weeks. Dhoni’s unavailability presents a significant challenge for CSK, as the team must address two crucial roles, a dependable finisher in the lower order and a reliable wicketkeeper. His experience and composure in pressure situations have long been central to CSK’s success, making his absence particularly impactful at the start of the tournament.

Opportunity Knocks For Emerging Players

1) Kartik Sharma

With Dhoni sidelined temporarily, several players now have the chance to step up and make their mark on the big stage. One such option is  Kartik Sharma, bought for Rs 14.20 crore during the IPL Auction.

He has featured five times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring at an impressive strike-rate of 160.24. In addition to his aggressive batting, he is also capable with the gloves, offering flexibility to the side.

2) Matt Short

CSK could also look towards international reinforcements, with Australia’s Matt Short emerging as a viable option. With 2,466 runs from 92 innings in the Big Bash League and six IPL appearances to his name so far, he brings both experience and firepower.

Sanju Samson, the perfect wicketkeeping replacement for Dhoni, could take charge behind the stumps, while Short focuses on strengthening the batting unit with his aggressive approach. This combination could help CSK maintain balance until Dhoni returns to the squad.

3) Urvil Patel

Another contender is Urvil Patel, who already has some IPL exposure. Having represented CSK in three matches last season, he accumulated 68 runs at a striking rate of 212.50.

His standout performance came against Gujarat Titans (GT), where he delivered a quickfire 37 off just 19 balls after being promoted to number three, an innings that showcased his attacking intent.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will MS Dhoni be playing in the upcoming IPL season?

MS Dhoni is expected to miss at least the first two weeks of the 2026 Indian Premier League season due to his absence.

Who has Chennai Super Kings acquired to potentially replace MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping role?

Chennai Super Kings have acquired Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals in a trade deal, addressing the wicketkeeping concern.

What batting roles does MS Dhoni's absence create for CSK?

MS Dhoni's unavailability creates a need for a dependable finisher in the lower order and a reliable wicketkeeper.

Which overseas player is a potential option for CSK to strengthen their batting?

Australia's Matt Short is a viable overseas option, bringing experience and firepower from the Big Bash League.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni IPL CSK Squad IPL 2026
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