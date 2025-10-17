IPL 2026 Auction: Two Mumbai Indians Players Likely To Be Released

After a thrilling IPL season under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, Mumbai Indians (MI) saw their campaign end in Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

As the team gears up for the 18th edition of the IPL, Mumbai is looking to fine-tune their squad and emerge even stronger.

With the retention deadline set for November 15, Mumbai Indians (MI) faces the familiar challenge of balancing experienced players with the need to make room for emerging talent, aiming to build a well-rounded and competitive side for the upcoming season.

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar was one of the most talked-about names ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction, with Mumbai Indians securing his services for INR 9.25 crore.

Fans were excited to see him pair with Trent Boult to form a formidable new-ball combination. However, the former Chennai Super Kings pacer struggled to make the expected impact.

The 33-year-old claimed 11 wickets in 14 matches, posting an average of 34.18 and an economy rate of 9.17 - marking only the second time in his IPL career that he finished a season with an economy rate over nine.

Injuries also disrupted Chahar’s campaign. A leg injury sidelined him during the crucial Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches. With the retention and auction strategies in mind, Mumbai Indians may consider releasing the Agra-born seamer in order to bring in a player capable of handling both the new-ball duties and death overs effectively.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman joined Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025 season as an injury replacement, bringing valuable international T20 experience to the team’s spin department.

Although he was not part of the initial 2025 auction, he was later drafted in to cover for an injured overseas pacer. With nearly 50 T20Is under his belt, Mujeeb has proven his skill on the international stage.

However, limited opportunities in IPL matches and the team’s depth in spin options have placed him on the potential release list ahead of the next season.