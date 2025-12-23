Explained: Why Thousands Of H-1B And H-4 Visa Holders Are Suddenly Stuck In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Thousands of H‑1B and H‑4 visa holders are currently stranded in India after the United States expanded its visa screening framework, triggering mass interview postponements and prolonged processing timelines.

What was meant to be a routine trip home for visa renewal has, for many professionals and their families, turned into an open‑ended wait with jobs, schooling and livelihoods hanging in the balance.

The disruption follows a ‘worldwide alert’ issued by the US Department of State announcing enhanced online presence reviews for all H‑1B and H‑4 applicants, regardless of nationality.

While US authorities insist that visa processing is continuing, the ground reality for applicants tells a more complicated story.

The Policy Shift That Triggered the Backlog

Beginning December 15, the US expanded social media and online activity reviews as part of its standard screening for H‑1B workers and their dependents.

The US Embassy in India confirmed that the vetting applies globally and is not limited to Indian applicants. “Beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H‑1B and H‑4 applicants as part of standard visa screening,” the embassy said in a post on X.

While the embassy stressed that consulates continue to accept applications, it also cautioned applicants to apply early and prepare for longer processing times, a warning that has since proved prescient.

Interview Rescheduling Leaves Applicants Grounded

The most immediate fallout has been the sudden rescheduling of visa interviews across India. Thousands of applicants who had secured appointments from December 15 onwards received emails pushing their interviews back by several months.

Applicants scheduled for December 15 were reassigned dates in March, while those with December 19 appointments were moved as far as late May. These blanket postponements have left many professionals unable to return to the US, as their previous H‑1B visas expired while they were awaiting renewal.

For many, the timing could not have been worse. A significant number had travelled to India specifically during the holiday period to complete visa formalities, expecting to return to work within weeks. Instead, they now face indefinite stays away from their jobs.

Why Indian Professionals Are Hit the Hardest

Indian nationals form one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders globally, particularly in sectors such as technology, healthcare and research. US companies rely heavily on Indian engineers, doctors and specialists, making the disruption more pronounced for this group.

Industry sources warn that extended absences could affect project timelines and staffing plans, especially for firms already grappling with skill shortages. Families are also impacted, with children’s schooling and dependent visas caught in the same processing delays.

‘A Visa Is a Privilege, Not a Right’: US

US authorities have repeatedly underlined that visa issuance is a discretionary process. In recent months, the US Embassy has posted reminders that a US visa is “a privilege, not a right,” and that screening does not end after a visa is granted.

In June, applicants for F, M and J visas were instructed to make their social media profiles public to facilitate vetting, a requirement that has now been extended to H-1B and H‑4 applicants.

In Parliament, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the US now considers every visa adjudication as a national security decision, confirming that expanded screening covers H‑1B holders and their dependents.

What Comes Next for Stranded Applicants

The US government has acknowledged the inconvenience caused but has not provided a clear timeline for when normal interview schedules may resume. Legal experts say consulates may take months to adjust capacity to the expanded vetting process.

For now, applicants are advised to avoid non‑essential travel, closely track embassy advisories, and prepare for extended stays if travelling for visa renewal. Employers, meanwhile, are being forced to explore remote‑work arrangements or temporary staffing fixes.