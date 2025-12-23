Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessExplained: Why Thousands Of H-1B And H-4 Visa Holders Are Suddenly Stuck In India

Explained: Why Thousands Of H-1B And H-4 Visa Holders Are Suddenly Stuck In India

What was meant to be a routine trip home for visa renewal has, for many professionals and their families, turned into an open‑ended wait with jobs, schooling and livelihoods hanging in the balance.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Thousands of H‑1B and H‑4 visa holders are currently stranded in India after the United States expanded its visa screening framework, triggering mass interview postponements and prolonged processing timelines. 

What was meant to be a routine trip home for visa renewal has, for many professionals and their families, turned into an open‑ended wait with jobs, schooling and livelihoods hanging in the balance.

The disruption follows a ‘worldwide alert’ issued by the US Department of State announcing enhanced online presence reviews for all H‑1B and H‑4 applicants, regardless of nationality. 

While US authorities insist that visa processing is continuing, the ground reality for applicants tells a more complicated story.

The Policy Shift That Triggered the Backlog

Beginning December 15, the US expanded social media and online activity reviews as part of its standard screening for H‑1B workers and their dependents.

The US Embassy in India confirmed that the vetting applies globally and is not limited to Indian applicants. “Beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H‑1B and H‑4 applicants as part of standard visa screening,” the embassy said in a post on X.

While the embassy stressed that consulates continue to accept applications, it also cautioned applicants to apply early and prepare for longer processing times, a warning that has since proved prescient.

Interview Rescheduling Leaves Applicants Grounded

The most immediate fallout has been the sudden rescheduling of visa interviews across India. Thousands of applicants who had secured appointments from December 15 onwards received emails pushing their interviews back by several months.

Applicants scheduled for December 15 were reassigned dates in March, while those with December 19 appointments were moved as far as late May. These blanket postponements have left many professionals unable to return to the US, as their previous H‑1B visas expired while they were awaiting renewal.

For many, the timing could not have been worse. A significant number had travelled to India specifically during the holiday period to complete visa formalities, expecting to return to work within weeks. Instead, they now face indefinite stays away from their jobs.

Why Indian Professionals Are Hit the Hardest

Indian nationals form one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders globally, particularly in sectors such as technology, healthcare and research. US companies rely heavily on Indian engineers, doctors and specialists, making the disruption more pronounced for this group.

Industry sources warn that extended absences could affect project timelines and staffing plans, especially for firms already grappling with skill shortages. Families are also impacted, with children’s schooling and dependent visas caught in the same processing delays.

‘A Visa Is a Privilege, Not a Right’: US 

US authorities have repeatedly underlined that visa issuance is a discretionary process. In recent months, the US Embassy has posted reminders that a US visa is “a privilege, not a right,” and that screening does not end after a visa is granted.

In June, applicants for F, M and J visas were instructed to make their social media profiles public to facilitate vetting, a requirement that has now been extended to H-1B and H‑4 applicants.

In Parliament, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the US now considers every visa adjudication as a national security decision, confirming that expanded screening covers H‑1B holders and their dependents.

What Comes Next for Stranded Applicants

The US government has acknowledged the inconvenience caused but has not provided a clear timeline for when normal interview schedules may resume. Legal experts say consulates may take months to adjust capacity to the expanded vetting process.

For now, applicants are advised to avoid non‑essential travel, closely track embassy advisories, and prepare for extended stays if travelling for visa renewal. Employers, meanwhile, are being forced to explore remote‑work arrangements or temporary staffing fixes.

Also read
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jobs Immigration H1B Visa US TRUMP H1b Visa Crackdown Indian H1b Visa
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
Cities
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Tattoo Clue Cracks Rahul Murder Case, Police Reveal Shocking Details
Weather Update: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Disrupt Normal Life Across North India, Rail and Air Services Hit
North India fog: Dense fog grips North India, Visibility Drops To Near Zero
Codeine Syrup Row Escalates in UP as SP Launches Poster War Against Yogi Government
Weather Update : Delhi-NCR Chokes Under Severe Pollution, AQI Crosses 450, Dense Fog Disrupts Travel
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget