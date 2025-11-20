Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2026 Auction: Three High-Profile Released Players Teams Could Target

Here's a look at three high-profile released players who could join teams ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction in December.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction a few weeks away, franchises have the option to sign players during the trade window before main event.

Teams can approach released players if both parties agree on terms, which could involve substantial amounts.

Andre Russell

Following his release by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Andre Russell, one of the best all-rounders in T20Is at present, emerges as the biggest name available.

If KKR doesn't offer him a buyback, he can negotiate with other franchises. Chennai Super Kings seems a likely destination, as the five-time champions would welcome his experience and explosive abilities. Russell has been a key performer for KKR, but a fresh challenge could be on the cards. Recently, a video featuring Russell in a yellow jersey went viral on social media and it led to speculations that his next destination in IPL might be Chennai. 

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer, despite a promising IPL 2025 season, was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after his performances didn’t match his hefty price tag.

Teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals could consider him for their middle-order options. If no pre-auction deal materializes, KKR might attempt to bring him back at a reduced price, far below the Rs 23.75 crore they initially invested.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga had a disappointing stint with Rajasthan Royals, leading to his release. Still regarded as a top-tier bowler, he could be snapped up by franchises like KKR, CSK, or Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the auction. Hasaranga's ability to impact games with both bat and ball makes him a valuable prospect for any side.

Opinion
