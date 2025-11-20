Harbhajan's Handshake With Pakistani Player Triggers Online Storm - Watch Viral Clip

Indian and Pakistani players notably avoided shaking hands throughout Asia Cup 2025. The two sides met three times, with India winning all three encounters.

This stance, however, began even earlier - during World Championship of Legends, where several Indian players refused to take the field against Pakistan. Harbhajan Singh was among them. But now, a new video has surfaced that has stirred controversy.

Harbhajan Singh shakes hands with Pakistani player

Since Wednesday night, November 19, a clip from Abu Dhabi T20 League has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Harbhajan Singh, after finishing his batting stint, is seen shaking hands with Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, who greets him with a smile.

Many Indian fans have reacted sharply online, criticizing Harbhajan for the gesture.

Harbhajan Singh handshake with Shahnawaz Dahani. Ab kahan gai patriotism indians ki. #AbuDhabiT10 @iihtishamm pic.twitter.com/4ZFfgP2ld3 — Ather (@Atherr_official) November 19, 2025

Check below some online reactions...

Harbhajan Singh really forgot his own script.



Boycotting India–Pakistan in the Legends League for ‘patriotism’… but happily shaking hands with Shahnawaz Dahani in T10 and eating at Pakistani restaurants in London.



Double standards of the highest level. @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/owxtm2Ourn — World Monitor (@MonitorWarnow) November 19, 2025

Didn't play against Pakistan Legends and Now Shaking Hands with Pakistani Player 🤣



That's Harbhajan Singh Daddoo for You 🤣



Appreciation for Dhani who defended 8 in the last over by picking up 2 wickets for just 3 runs.#T10 pic.twitter.com/aBC6KtfFYs — Saith Usama (@Saith__Usama) November 19, 2025

Background: The earlier boycott

India and Pakistan were scheduled to face off in the World Championship of Legends on July 20, 2025. But Harbhajan Singh, along with Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Irfan Pathan, chose not to play, citing national sentiment amid tense political relations. Their boycott allowed Pakistan a direct spot in the final.

Why the handshake matters

The first meeting between the two teams in the Asia Cup 2025 took place on September 14. After India’s victory, captains Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked straight to the dressing room without shaking hands. The same approach continued in the next two matches.

In the final, India even refused to accept the trophy directly from Pakistan Cricket Board President Mohsin Naqvi, prompting Naqvi to take the trophy away in frustration.