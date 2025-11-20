Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Harbhajan's Handshake With Pakistani Player Triggers Online Storm - Watch Viral Clip

In the video, Harbhajan Singh, after finishing his batting stint, is seen shaking hands with Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, who greets him with a smile.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian and Pakistani players notably avoided shaking hands throughout Asia Cup 2025. The two sides met three times, with India winning all three encounters.

This stance, however, began even earlier - during World Championship of Legends, where several Indian players refused to take the field against Pakistan. Harbhajan Singh was among them. But now, a new video has surfaced that has stirred controversy.

Harbhajan Singh shakes hands with Pakistani player

Since Wednesday night, November 19, a clip from Abu Dhabi T20 League has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Harbhajan Singh, after finishing his batting stint, is seen shaking hands with Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, who greets him with a smile.

Many Indian fans have reacted sharply online, criticizing Harbhajan for the gesture.

Check below some online reactions...

Background: The earlier boycott

India and Pakistan were scheduled to face off in the World Championship of Legends on July 20, 2025. But Harbhajan Singh, along with Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Irfan Pathan, chose not to play, citing national sentiment amid tense political relations. Their boycott allowed Pakistan a direct spot in the final.

Why the handshake matters

The first meeting between the two teams in the Asia Cup 2025 took place on September 14. After India’s victory, captains Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked straight to the dressing room without shaking hands. The same approach continued in the next two matches.

In the final, India even refused to accept the trophy directly from Pakistan Cricket Board President Mohsin Naqvi, prompting Naqvi to take the trophy away in frustration.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Harbhajan Singh IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan Harbhajan Handshake Pakistani Player Harbhajan Singh Handshake
