IPL 2026 Auction: CSK Ready To Go All Out For These 3 Players

HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Auction: CSK Ready To Go All Out For These 3 Players

Before IPL 2026 auction, Chennai Super Kings retained 16 players, including Sanju Samson, who joined through a trade.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
IPL 2026 mini-auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, and the Chennai Super Kings will enter the event with a sizeable purse of ₹43.4 crore. With room to sign up to 9 players, including a maximum of 4 overseas options, CSK is expected to target a few high-impact names.

Here are three players who could be firmly on their radar.

Liam Livingstone

England’s explosive all-rounder Liam Livingstone, listed with a base price of ₹2 crore, will be an attractive option for CSK. Although he was part of RCB’s title-winning squad last season, he was released ahead of the auction. CSK, searching for a powerful finisher and a future middle-order pillar - especially with MS Dhoni nearing the end of his career - could view Livingstone as an ideal fit.

Livingstone, 32, has featured in 112 IPL games, scoring 1051 runs at a blistering strike rate of 158.76. With 13 wickets to his name, he also adds value as a part-time spin option.

Ravi Bishnoi

Another strong contender on CSK’s wishlist is Ravi Bishnoi, released by the Lucknow Super Giants. With a base price of ₹2 crore, Bishnoi fits perfectly into CSK’s search for a specialist leg-spinner.

Since making his IPL debut in 2020, the young bowler has played 77 matches for PBKS and LSG and claimed 72 wickets. His ability to restrict runs - even in the death overs - makes him an enticing buy for the Super Kings.

Matt Henry

CSK may also pursue New Zealand pacer Matt Henry, who enters the auction at a ₹2 crore base price. Although Henry’s IPL numbers with Punjab Kings and LSG have been modest, his recent form in international cricket has boosted his stock. Given CSK’s need for dependable seamers, Henry could emerge as a strategic pick.

CSK's Current Squad and Purse

Before the auction, Chennai Super Kings retained 16 players, including Sanju Samson, who joined through a trade. The franchise has spent ₹81.6 crore on its retained squad, leaving ₹43.4 crore to strengthen the team further.

CSK Retained Players

Indian players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), MS Dhoni, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Ramkrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson (Trade).

Overseas players: Jamie Overton, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Dewald Brevis.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK IPL Auction Ravi Bishnoi Chennai Super Kings Liam Livingstone IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
