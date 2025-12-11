Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAmit Shah ‘Under Pressure’, Used Wrong Language, Says Rahul Gandhi After Fiery Lok Sabha Clash

Amit Shah ‘Under Pressure’, Used Wrong Language, Says Rahul Gandhi After Fiery Lok Sabha Clash

Gandhi claimed Shah avoided debating "vote chori" allegations and defended the government's electoral roll revisions. Shah countered by attacking the Gandhi-Nehru family, leading to an opposition walkout and further criticism from Gandhi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A day after the Lok Sabha descended into a heated confrontation over electoral reforms, Rahul Gandhi escalated his criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the BJP leader appeared visibly “under pressure” during their clash in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Leader of the Opposition claimed Shah looked “nervous” and fumbled as tempers flared in the House. “Amit Shah ji was very nervous in Parliament yesterday. His hands were trembling, he used the wrong language. Amit Shah ji is under a lot of mental pressure, which the whole country saw,” Gandhi said.

Shah Dodged Debate Challenge: Rahul 

Gandhi insisted that he had openly challenged the Home Minister to debate the allegations he made in his recent press conference on what he called “vote chori”, but received no response. “The things I have said, he did not address, did not give any proof. I directly challenged Amit Shah ji to debate me on my press conference, and no response came to that either,” he said. “What the truth is, you all know.”

His comments followed a fiery face-off in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, where a discussion on electoral reforms quickly unravelled into a tense verbal duel. Shah defended the government’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, arguing it was essential to remove illegal immigrants from voter lists. Gandhi, however, demanded that Shah address the Opposition’s accusations that the BJP and the Election Commission had colluded to engineer large-scale voter fraud.

When Gandhi pressed him to publicly debate the charges raised in his “vote theft” press conferences, Shah rebuffed the challenge, asserting that the Opposition could not dictate the structure of his reply. “I want to make something clear,” he said. “I have been elected to legislative assemblies and the Parliament for 30 years. I have extensive experience… The Parliament will not work based on your wishes.”

Shah then launched a blistering attack on the Gandhi-Nehru family, alleging that the “first instance of vote chori” occurred during the selection of India’s first Prime Minister. He also referred to an old court case claiming Sonia Gandhi had cast a vote before obtaining Indian citizenship.

The exchange ended with Gandhi and several Opposition MPs staging a walkout mid-speech.

Later that evening, Gandhi renewed his criticism, accusing Shah of avoiding every key question—from transparent voter rolls to accountability in electronic voting machines to protections for the Chief Election Commissioner. In a post on X, he described the Home Minister’s response in Parliament as “panicked” and “completely defensive.”

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Lok Sabha Winter Session AMIT SHAH : Rahul Gandhi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget