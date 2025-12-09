IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Uncapped Fast Bowlers Who Could Hit The Jackpot

A total of 350 cricketers have made it to the final shortlist for the IPL 2026 auction, scheduled to take place on December 16, 2025 at 2:30 PM.

This comes after a massive pool of 1,355 registered players, out of which the BCCI trimmed more than 1,300 names to finalize the list.

The mini-auction will see participation of seasoned stars, but the spotlight will also be on a group of uncapped fast bowlers who have delivered outstanding performances across domestic tournaments.

These promising pacers could easily trigger bidding wars and walk away as millionaires.

5 Uncapped Fast Bowlers Who Could Earn Crores

1) Aqib Nabi

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Aqib Nabi has rapidly risen through the ranks. His standout moment came in the Duleep Trophy, where he grabbed four wickets in four consecutive deliveries during the quarterfinals.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025–26, he is currently the second-highest wicket-taker, claiming 29 wickets in nine innings. His impactful four-wicket spells in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy have further boosted his stock.

With his current rhythm and consistency, Aqib could attract major bids at the IPL mini-auction.

2) Mani Grewal

At just 25 years old, Delhi Capitals’ bowler Mani Grewal has cemented his reputation through the Delhi Premier League, where he finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 11 matches.

Known for his sharp yorkers and solid pace, Grewal’s impressive control makes him one of the most auction-worthy uncapped pacers this season.

3) Aqib Khan

Uttar Pradesh’s young talent Aaqib Khan, aged 21, has been steadily making headlines. Although he didn’t get many chances after being selected for the Emerging Asia Cup, he has shown promise in domestic cricket.

In the current Ranji Trophy, he has picked up eight wickets in three innings, adding to his notable career tally of 52 wickets in 19 first-class games. His skill in swinging the ball at pace could tempt multiple franchises.

4) Ashok Sharma

Rajasthan’s Ashok Sharma, aged 23, is dominating the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season with 19 wickets in seven matches.

He has previously been associated with Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, and his fiery form could lead to an intense bidding battle during the auction.

5) Raj Limbani

For teams looking for long-term fast-bowling investments, 20-year-old Raj Limbani from Baroda is an ideal choice.

He has taken 15 wickets in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games, including a brilliant spell of 3 for 5. His breakthrough performance came during the 2023 Under-19 Asia Cup, where he recorded stunning figures of 7 for 13 against Nepal.