HomeSportsIPLCSK React To Player Release Speculations Amid IPL 2026 Auction Buzz?

CSK React To Player Release Speculations Amid IPL 2026 Auction Buzz?

50-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings have updated their X profile bio, seemingly responding to player release reports ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had an extremely disappointing run from their standards in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The five-time champions finished last, at the tenth spot, managing just 4 wins out of 14 games. Needless to say, some changes are expected to be made in their squad ahead of IPL 2026. 

A recent report from Cricbuzz claimed that Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway could be released from the CSK squad leading up to the auctions.

Interestingly, the witty change in the franchise's official X profile bio suggests it may have responded to this particular speculation.

'Nothing's Official Till You See It Here': CSK's New Bio

The brand new bio of the Chennai Super Kings' official X profile (@ChennaiIPL) states:

"Nothing's official till you see it here 💛😉"

This change was apparently made after the said report surfaced, which is why it is being speculated as a witty response to it. 

The IPL 2026 auctions are expected to take place later this year, possibly in mid-December, however, the exact dates are yet to be revealed officially.

Nevertheless, the players mentioned in the above mentioned report were among the weakest performers for CSK in IPL 2025. So, it wouldn't be surprising if some of them actually end up being released.

IPL 2026 Auction Date: What Do We Know

As stated, official IPL 2026 auction dates haven't been revealed just yet. That said, Cricbuzz has suggested that it should take place between December 13 and 15, 2025. 

If the auction is to take place on these dates, which would be just two months away, all IPL franchises should drop the list of retained and released players in the near future. 

Fans are also hoping to see new and exciting players debut in the auction ahead of the next season of India's grand T20 league.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
CSK Twitter CSK IPL IPL 2026 CSK Released Players CSK Retained Players IPL 2026 Auction Ipl Auctions Csk Auctions Csk X Csk Players
