New Year’s Eve Traffic Alert: Vehicular Movement Restricted In Central, South Delhi
Authorities warned of strict enforcement against violations such as drunken driving, speeding, stunt biking and dangerous driving.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, alerting motorists to traffic curbs across key areas of the national capital. Commuters have been urged to use public transport, avoid crowded locations, and park vehicles only in designated parking zones.
“Strict action will be taken against violations such as drunken driving (U/S 185 MVA), speeding (u/s 112/183 MVA), stunt biking, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, and other dangerous driving offences (U/S 184 MVA),” the advisory said.
Traffic Curbs Around Connaught Place
In view of the expected rush at Connaught Place, traffic restrictions will be enforced from 7:00 PM today and will remain in place until the conclusion of New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Vehicular movement will be restricted at the following locations:
- R/A Bengali Market
- North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover
- Minto Road–DDU Marg Crossing
- Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk
- R.K. Ashram Marg–Chitragupta Marg Crossing
- R/A Gole Market
- R/A G.P.O., New Delhi
- Patel Chowk
- Kasturba Gandhi Road–Ferozeshah Road Crossing
- Jai Singh Road–Bangla Sahib Lane
- R/A Windsor Place
Traffic Restrictions Around India Gate
Anticipating heavy pedestrian movement near India Gate, vehicles will be diverted from multiple points, including:
- Q-Point
- R/AMLNP
- R/A Sunheri Masjid
- R/A Mar-Janpali
- Rajpath–Rafi Marg
- R/A Windsor Place
- R/A Rajindra Prasad Road–Janpath
- KG Marg–Ferozshah Road
- R/A Mandi House
- W-Point
- Mathura Road–Purana Qila Road
- Mathura Road–Sher Shah Road
- SBM–Zakir Hussain Marg
- SBM–Pandara Road
Saket Malls: Diversions Near Press Enclave, Sheikh Sarai
The traffic police also cautioned against congestion around Press Enclave, Saket and Push Vihar roads due to celebrations at Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Mall on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.
“In view of New Year celebrations on 31.12,2025 and 01.01.2026 at Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Mall, traffic diversions will be implemented in the adjoining areas of Saket,” the advisory stated.
Restrictions around Sheikh Sarai and Hauz Rani will begin at 12 noon, with traffic diversions taking effect from 2:00 PM on both days.
Diversion routes include:
- Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg from Sheikh Sarai Red Light
- MB Road from Asian Market Red Light
- Sri Aurobindo Marg from PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light
“All median cuts from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani shall remain closed,” the police said.
Traffic Curbs In Paharganj Due To Temple Rush
Traffic restrictions will also be in place around Paharganj, citing a heavy rush of devotees at Shri Mata Jhandewalan Mandir on New Year’s Day.
Commuters have been advised to avoid Rani Jhansi Road during peak hours, follow traffic signage and comply with instructions from traffic personnel. The curbs will remain in force until January 1.
Alternate routes suggested:
- DBG Road
- New Rohtak Road
- Security Tightened Across National Capital
Security arrangements across Delhi have been intensified to manage crowds and prevent untoward incidents. Nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed, along with over 50 checkpoints to curb traffic violations.
“As every year, Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for this New Year. We have deployed static and mobile patrol teams at various locations,” ANI quoted Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jain as saying.
He added that around 60 party zones, including markets, malls and nightlife hubs, have been identified, where special checks, including breath analyser tests for drunk driving, will be conducted.