New Year’s Eve Traffic Alert: Vehicular Movement Restricted In Central, South Delhi

HomeCitiesNew Year’s Eve Traffic Alert: Vehicular Movement Restricted In Central, South Delhi

Authorities warned of strict enforcement against violations such as drunken driving, speeding, stunt biking and dangerous driving.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, alerting motorists to traffic curbs across key areas of the national capital. Commuters have been urged to use public transport, avoid crowded locations, and park vehicles only in designated parking zones.

Authorities warned of strict enforcement against violations such as drunken driving, speeding, stunt biking and dangerous driving.

“Strict action will be taken against violations such as drunken driving (U/S 185 MVA), speeding (u/s 112/183 MVA), stunt biking, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, and other dangerous driving offences (U/S 184 MVA),” the advisory said.

Traffic Curbs Around Connaught Place

In view of the expected rush at Connaught Place, traffic restrictions will be enforced from 7:00 PM today and will remain in place until the conclusion of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Vehicular movement will be restricted at the following locations:

  • R/A Bengali Market
  • North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover
  • Minto Road–DDU Marg Crossing
  • Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk
  • R.K. Ashram Marg–Chitragupta Marg Crossing
  • R/A Gole Market
  • R/A G.P.O., New Delhi
  • Patel Chowk
  • Kasturba Gandhi Road–Ferozeshah Road Crossing
  • Jai Singh Road–Bangla Sahib Lane
  • R/A Windsor Place

Traffic Restrictions Around India Gate

Anticipating heavy pedestrian movement near India Gate, vehicles will be diverted from multiple points, including:

  • Q-Point
  • R/AMLNP
  • R/A Sunheri Masjid
  • R/A Mar-Janpali
  • Rajpath–Rafi Marg
  • R/A Windsor Place
  • R/A Rajindra Prasad Road–Janpath
  • KG Marg–Ferozshah Road
  • R/A Mandi House
  • W-Point
  • Mathura Road–Purana Qila Road
  • Mathura Road–Sher Shah Road
  • SBM–Zakir Hussain Marg
  • SBM–Pandara Road

Saket Malls: Diversions Near Press Enclave, Sheikh Sarai

The traffic police also cautioned against congestion around Press Enclave, Saket and Push Vihar roads due to celebrations at Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Mall on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

“In view of New Year celebrations on 31.12,2025 and 01.01.2026 at Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Mall, traffic diversions will be implemented in the adjoining areas of Saket,” the advisory stated.

Restrictions around Sheikh Sarai and Hauz Rani will begin at 12 noon, with traffic diversions taking effect from 2:00 PM on both days.

Diversion routes include:

  • Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg from Sheikh Sarai Red Light
  • MB Road from Asian Market Red Light
  • Sri Aurobindo Marg from PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light

“All median cuts from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani shall remain closed,” the police said.

Traffic Curbs In Paharganj Due To Temple Rush

Traffic restrictions will also be in place around Paharganj, citing a heavy rush of devotees at Shri Mata Jhandewalan Mandir on New Year’s Day.

Commuters have been advised to avoid Rani Jhansi Road during peak hours, follow traffic signage and comply with instructions from traffic personnel. The curbs will remain in force until January 1.

Alternate routes suggested:

  • DBG Road
  • New Rohtak Road
  • Security Tightened Across National Capital

Security arrangements across Delhi have been intensified to manage crowds and prevent untoward incidents. Nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed, along with over 50 checkpoints to curb traffic violations.

“As every year, Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for this New Year. We have deployed static and mobile patrol teams at various locations,” ANI quoted Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jain as saying.

He added that around 60 party zones, including markets, malls and nightlife hubs, have been identified, where special checks, including breath analyser tests for drunk driving, will be conducted.

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
South Delhi New Year's Eve Traffic Alert Central Delhi Vehicular Movement Restricted
