HomeNewsWorldRussia Releases Drone Footage Of 'Ukrainian' Attack At Putin's Residence

Russia Releases Drone Footage Of 'Ukrainian' Attack At Putin's Residence

The footage follows Moscow’s assertion that Ukraine attempted a large-scale attack on a presidential residence in the Novgorod region using 91 long-range attack drones.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 05:42 PM (IST)

Russia on Wednesday released nighttime footage of a damaged drone, claiming it had been launched by Ukraine towards President Vladimir Putin’s residence. The video, published by the Russian defence ministry and reported by AFP, purportedly shows the wreckage lying in a snow-covered, forested area in north-west Russia.

Claim Of 91-Drone Attack

The footage follows Moscow’s assertion that Ukraine attempted a large-scale attack on a presidential residence in the Novgorod region using 91 long-range attack drones. The Kremlin earlier said it could not provide additional evidence as the drones were “all shot down.”

Defence Ministry, Kremlin Responses

According to AFP, Russia’s defence ministry described the alleged operation as “targeted, carefully planned and carried out in stages.” The Kremlin termed the incident a “terrorist act” and a “personal attack against Putin,” referring to his secluded residence in the region.

Russian authorities further alleged that the drones were launched from Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv provinces, amid heightened tensions along the border areas.

Military Situation Near Sumy

Russia claimed its forces are positioned about 20 kilometres from the city of Sumy and are fully prepared to take control of the area, as military activity in the region intensifies.

Ukraine, Allies Reject Claims

Ukraine dismissed the allegations as a “lie,” stating there was no “plausible” evidence that it had targeted any of Putin’s residences. AFP reported that Ukraine’s allies have also expressed scepticism over Russia’s version of events.

Zelensky Calls Allegation ‘Complete Fabrication’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Russia’s claim as “complete fabrication” and urged partners to verify it. “Our negotiating team connected with the American team, they went through the details, and we understand that it's fake,” AFP quoted him as saying. Zelensky also said he would meet allies in France on January 6 to renew peace efforts.

Modi Voices Concern

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over reports of a drone strike targeting President Putin’s residence, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Trump’s Remarks

US President Donald Trump criticised Kyiv following Russia’s claim. “You know who told me about it? President Putin, early in the morning, he said he was attacked. It's no good,” Trump said, adding that while it was “one thing to be offensive,” it was “another thing” to attack Putin’s house.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ukrainian RUSSIA Drone Footage Attack Putin Residence
