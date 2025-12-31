Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Thousands Turn Out At Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Bangladesh, Jaishankar Conveys India's Condolences

The funeral prayers were held at Manik Mia Avenue, with foreign dignitaries, political leaders and representatives present.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 04:10 PM (IST)

Large crowds gathered outside Bangladesh’s national parliament building in Dhaka on Wednesday to attend the funeral prayers of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, reflecting the scale of public mourning across the country.

According to the Associated Press, thousands were expected to attend the funeral of Khaleda Zia, who will be laid to rest beside the grave of her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman. The funeral prayers were held at Manik Mia Avenue, with foreign dignitaries, political leaders and representatives present.

Jaishankar Conveys India’s Condolences

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka to attend the funeral and conveyed condolences on behalf of the people and government of India.

In a post on X, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah said:
“HE @DrSJaishankar, Hon. External Affairs Minister, in Dhaka, conveys condolences of the people | Govt of #India as #Bangladesh mourns passing of former Prime Minister #BegumKhaledaZia, recognized her contribution to #democracy and expressed optimism to strengthen ties following democratic transition in Bangladesh thru the upcoming election (Feb 2026).”

Political Leaders, Officials Attend Prayers

The gathering for the funeral prayers began around 7.00 am on Wednesday and included leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), The Daily Star reported.

Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus also attended the prayers for Khaleda Zia, the country’s first woman prime minister, according to the Dhaka Tribune. Bangladesh Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, advisers of the interim government, senior civil and military officials, as well as Khaleda’s family members and relatives, were also present.

Sea Of Mourners In Dhaka

People travelled to Dhaka by buses, trucks, trains, private cars and motorcycles to join the funeral prayers. By around 2 pm, crowds had spilled into surrounding areas, with large gatherings reported in Farmgate, Karwan Bazar and nearby localities, The Daily Star said.

Apart from India, several South Asian countries, including Nepal, Bhutan and Pakistan, sent senior officials to Dhaka to attend Khaleda Zia’s funeral, underscoring her regional stature.

Published at : 31 Dec 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
