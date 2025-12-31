Big New Year Boost: UP Police Constable Recruitment For 22,000 Posts To Be Announced

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A major recruitment drive by the Uttar Pradesh Police is expected to bring relief to thousands of aspirants in the new year, with notifications for around 22,000 vacant posts likely to be issued soon. The move follows the removal of negative marking from the UP Police Constable and Jail Warder recruitment examinations.

Notification Expected

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) had announced in early December that advertisements for several vacant posts would be issued in December. These include recruitment for Constable Civil Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Constable Special Security Force, PAC Women, Constable Armed Police, Jail Warder and Mounted Police.

The notification is expected to be published on the board’s official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Chief Minister’s Announcement On Police Vacancies

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced recruitment for 30,000 vacant posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Of these, 4,543 sub-inspector posts have already been filled, and the application process for those positions has been completed.

Other Ongoing Recruitment Processes

Apart from the proposed constable recruitment, direct recruitment has also been announced for 1,352 Computer Grade-A posts in the UP Police. The last date to apply for these posts is January 15, 2026.

In addition, recruitment is underway for 537 vacant posts of Confidential Sub-Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), and Accounts. Applications for these posts will close on January 19, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria For UP Police Constable Posts

Candidates applying for UP Police Constable recruitment must have passed Class 12. In cases where two candidates secure equal marks, preference will be given to those who possess an O-Level certificate from DOEACC, an NCC ‘B’ certificate, or two years of service experience in the Territorial Army.

Age Limit

The prescribed age limit for male candidates is 18 to 22 years, with age relaxation applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories, as per government norms.