Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsBig New Year Boost: UP Police Constable Recruitment For 22,000 Posts To Be Announced

Big New Year Boost: UP Police Constable Recruitment For 22,000 Posts To Be Announced

hese include recruitment for Constable Civil Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Constable Special Security Force, PAC Women, Constable Armed Police, Jail Warder and Mounted Police.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A major recruitment drive by the Uttar Pradesh Police is expected to bring relief to thousands of aspirants in the new year, with notifications for around 22,000 vacant posts likely to be issued soon. The move follows the removal of negative marking from the UP Police Constable and Jail Warder recruitment examinations.

Notification Expected 

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) had announced in early December that advertisements for several vacant posts would be issued in December. These include recruitment for Constable Civil Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Constable Special Security Force, PAC Women, Constable Armed Police, Jail Warder and Mounted Police.

The notification is expected to be published on the board’s official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Chief Minister’s Announcement On Police Vacancies

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced recruitment for 30,000 vacant posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Of these, 4,543 sub-inspector posts have already been filled, and the application process for those positions has been completed.

Other Ongoing Recruitment Processes

Apart from the proposed constable recruitment, direct recruitment has also been announced for 1,352 Computer Grade-A posts in the UP Police. The last date to apply for these posts is January 15, 2026.

In addition, recruitment is underway for 537 vacant posts of Confidential Sub-Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), and Accounts. Applications for these posts will close on January 19, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria For UP Police Constable Posts

Candidates applying for UP Police Constable recruitment must have passed Class 12. In cases where two candidates secure equal marks, preference will be given to those who possess an O-Level certificate from DOEACC, an NCC ‘B’ certificate, or two years of service experience in the Territorial Army.

Age Limit

The prescribed age limit for male candidates is 18 to 22 years, with age relaxation applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories, as per government norms.

Related Video

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Job UP Police Police Commisssioner Vacancies Up Police Notification
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit
News
New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk
New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk
Cities
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
World
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget