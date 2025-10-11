Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHarry Brook Admits India Series Still On His Mind Before The Ashes Battle

Harry Brook Admits India Series Still On His Mind Before The Ashes Battle

Harry Brook reflects on England’s thrilling 2-2 Test series draw against India, calling it the most intense of his career, with all five matches going down to the wire.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 09:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Summer of 2025 saw India take on England away from home in a thrilling 5-match Test series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Both sides fought hard, and the result after 25 days of action was a fitting 2-2 draw. 

Harry Brook, one of the stand-out players for England, recently recalled the series, and admitted that he still wasn't over it.

This just goes to show how intense all those games were, especially with The Ashes (5 Australia vs England Tests) looming around the corner.

'Still Trying To Get Over That India Series': Harry Brook

As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Harry Brooke said this about the recent India-England Test series:

"I know it's (The Ashes) a massive thing, but I'm still trying to get over that India series. That was awesome to be part of: to play 25 days out of 25 was mega. That was the most intense series I've ever been part of. If the Ashes tops that, I will be a very happy man."

At the end of the series, Brook emerged as the fifth top-scorer overall. He scored 481 runs in 9 innings, which included two centuries, and an unfortunate dismissal at 99 in the first Test at Leeds, which England won by 5 wickets.

Shubman Gill, captain of the Indian team ended the series as the overall top scorer. In 10 innings, He scored 754 runs, which included 4 tons.

One of the most dramatic moments from the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series also involved Harry Brook. This came in the final Test match at The Oval, wherein he was caught by Mohammed Siraj (highest wicket-taker of the series), who would then unknowingly step on the boundary rope.

This was a must-win for India if they wanted to level the series, and while the incident appeared ominous for them, they would come back in the game to bowl England out just shy of the target, clinching a thrilling victory.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs England Test India Vs England SERIES Harry Brook The Ashes IND Vs ENG Series IND VS ENG Anderson-tendulkar Trophy Anderson Tendulkar Trophy Harry Brook The Ashes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook Account Suspended; SP Blames BJP Government
Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook Account Suspended; SP Blames BJP Government
Cities
Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot
Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot
World
Trump Hits China With 100% Tariffs, May Cancel Xi Jinping Meeting
Trump Hits China With 100% Tariffs, May Cancel Xi Jinping Meeting
World
6 Injured As Gunman Attacks Ahmadi Worship Place in Pakistan
6 Injured As Gunman Attacks Ahmadi Worship Place in Pakistan
Advertisement

Videos

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Seats Allotment To Be Announced Soon', Says Chirag Paswan | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget