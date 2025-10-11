Harry Brook Admits India Series Still On His Mind Before The Ashes Battle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Summer of 2025 saw India take on England away from home in a thrilling 5-match Test series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Both sides fought hard, and the result after 25 days of action was a fitting 2-2 draw.

Harry Brook, one of the stand-out players for England, recently recalled the series, and admitted that he still wasn't over it.

This just goes to show how intense all those games were, especially with The Ashes (5 Australia vs England Tests) looming around the corner.

'Still Trying To Get Over That India Series': Harry Brook

As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Harry Brooke said this about the recent India-England Test series:

"I know it's (The Ashes) a massive thing, but I'm still trying to get over that India series. That was awesome to be part of: to play 25 days out of 25 was mega. That was the most intense series I've ever been part of. If the Ashes tops that, I will be a very happy man."

At the end of the series, Brook emerged as the fifth top-scorer overall. He scored 481 runs in 9 innings, which included two centuries, and an unfortunate dismissal at 99 in the first Test at Leeds, which England won by 5 wickets.

Shubman Gill, captain of the Indian team ended the series as the overall top scorer. In 10 innings, He scored 754 runs, which included 4 tons.

One of the most dramatic moments from the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series also involved Harry Brook. This came in the final Test match at The Oval, wherein he was caught by Mohammed Siraj (highest wicket-taker of the series), who would then unknowingly step on the boundary rope.

This was a must-win for India if they wanted to level the series, and while the incident appeared ominous for them, they would come back in the game to bowl England out just shy of the target, clinching a thrilling victory.