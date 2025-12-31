Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch

Midnight celebrations were led by a large fireworks display in Auckland, where the skyline was illuminated as thousands gathered at vantage points across the city.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
New Zealand became one of the first countries to welcome 2026, marking the start of the New Year with coordinated celebrations across major cities. Fireworks, public gatherings and cultural performances featured prominently as residents and visitors came together to mark the occasion. The city centres saw large turnouts, with authorities maintaining a visible presence to ensure safety and smooth crowd movement as the country ushered in the new year.

Fireworks Light Up Auckland

Midnight celebrations were led by a large fireworks display in Auckland, where the skyline was illuminated as thousands gathered at vantage points across the city. The display served as a focal point for national celebrations, drawing both locals and tourists. Similar scenes were reported in other urban centres, with fireworks and organised events forming the centrepiece of New Year festivities.

Orderly Celebrations Nationwide

Authorities reported that celebrations across the country remained largely orderly. Police and emergency services were deployed in key locations, with safety measures in place to manage crowds and public events. Officials said the New Year passed without major incidents, as communities across New Zealand marked the arrival of 2026 in a festive but controlled atmosphere.

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
