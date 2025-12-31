Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Midnight celebrations were led by a large fireworks display in Auckland, where the skyline was illuminated as thousands gathered at vantage points across the city.
New Zealand became one of the first countries to welcome 2026, marking the start of the New Year with coordinated celebrations across major cities. Fireworks, public gatherings and cultural performances featured prominently as residents and visitors came together to mark the occasion. The city centres saw large turnouts, with authorities maintaining a visible presence to ensure safety and smooth crowd movement as the country ushered in the new year.
#WATCH | Fireworks adorn New Zealand's Auckland as it welcomes the #NewYear2026.— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025
(Source: TVNZ via Reuters) https://t.co/BNqBWHimml pic.twitter.com/hOdme8i36M
Orderly Celebrations Nationwide
Authorities reported that celebrations across the country remained largely orderly. Police and emergency services were deployed in key locations, with safety measures in place to manage crowds and public events. Officials said the New Year passed without major incidents, as communities across New Zealand marked the arrival of 2026 in a festive but controlled atmosphere.