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HomeSportsIPLAshwin Backs Sanju Samson For CSK Captaincy, But With One Big Condition

Ashwin Backs Sanju Samson For CSK Captaincy, But With One Big Condition

IPL 2026: R Ashwin backs Sanju Samson as future CSK captain but urges him to build his own identity instead of following MS Dhoni’s legacy.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ashwin predicts Sanju Samson will captain CSK eventually.
  • He notes CSK's leadership transition began with Jadeja.
  • Ashwin advises Samson to forge his own leadership style.

Ashwin On Sanju Samson: Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared an intriguing prediction about Sanju Samson, suggesting that the wicketkeeper-batsman could one day lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While he refrained from putting a timeline on it, Ashwin made it clear that he sees leadership potential in Samson. Ashwin also reflected on the franchise’s evolving leadership dynamics. According to him, the transition phase began during Ravindra Jadeja’s short-lived captaincy stint, even though it did not yield the desired results. 

Ashwin On CSK Leadership Situation

Speaking with ESPNCricinfo, Ashwin said this about Sanju Samson leading CSK in the IPL:

“The mantle passing over, if you ask me, I mean, I’m no astrologer, but all I can tell you is I do see Sanju captaining CSK at some stage. Don’t know when, but I do see that happening,” 

That said, he does believe the current setup has found stability under Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been steering the team in tandem with head coach Stephen Fleming.

“I think the mantle is already passed on. When Jadeja took over the captaincy a few years ago, I think that is when the mantle was likely to be passed on. Didn’t quite work out, and then it’s been, Ruturaj… I think Ruturaj has been running the show for the last 2-3 years along with Fleming,”

‘Don’t Follow Footsteps’: Ashwin’s Advice To Samson

Despite backing Samson as a future leader, Ashwin stressed that the Kerala batter must not feel pressured to replicate legends like MS Dhoni. Instead, he urged him to forge his own path and identity.

“The one thing I wouldn’t want to risk upon or don’t want for Sanju is him stepping into anybody’s shoes. You don’t have to really step into anybody’s legacy. We don’t necessarily need to live like that nor play like that,”

“He’s got his own unique clothing in which he lives, and I would like to see his own imprint on it. The very fact that we need to follow somebody’s footsteps is where the issue begins. Then we don’t live our lives, right? We start catering to somebody else’s footprints. That is something I don’t want to see him do,” he explained.

Samson Finds Form Ahead Of Key Clash

Meanwhile, Samson, who joined CSK ahead of IPL 2026 through a trade, has bounced back strongly after a slow start. He smashed a century against Delhi Capitals (DC) in his fourth outing and followed it up with a brisk 48 off 32 balls in the next game.

He will once again be under the spotlight when CSK face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ravichandran Ashwin predict Sanju Samson will captain CSK?

Yes, Ashwin sees leadership potential in Sanju Samson and predicts he will captain CSK at some point in the future.

When did the leadership transition for CSK likely begin?

Ashwin believes the leadership transition for CSK likely began during Ravindra Jadeja's short captaincy stint a few years ago.

What advice does Ashwin have for Sanju Samson regarding leadership?

Ashwin advises Samson not to feel pressured to follow in the footsteps of legends but to forge his own path and identity as a leader.

How has Sanju Samson performed recently?

Samson has found form, scoring a century against Delhi Capitals and a quick 48 in his subsequent matches.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanju Samson CSK Dhoni R Ashwin IPL
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